sport, local-sport,

A Hamish Starr-inspired Kooringal Colts now have plenty of momentum after a big win over Wagga City. Colts became the first team to get the better of Cats on Sunday night after bundling them out for 84 at Harris Park. Starr did most of the damage, twice picking up two overs in an hour to have Wagga City under plenty of pressure. He finished with 4-7 off his four overs. Colts captain Keenan Hanigan couldn't have been more impressed. "It was the best he's bowled all year and really pitched the ball up at the stumps," Hanigan said. "We had that plan against the Cats and he executed it nicely. "He got the rewards and bowled really quick. It was good to see." READ MORE Starr then got Colts off to a strong start with the bat, making a quickfire 22 off 15 balls, featuring four boundaries. Nathanael Mooney (26 not out) and Zach Starr (18 not out) then finished off the chase inside 11 overs. The aggressive approach was a real ploy. "We knew we only needed four an over but we didn't treat it like that," Hanigan said. "We wanted to use the six-over powerplay to our advantage to get off to a flyer and did that. "We wanted to win in the 12th or 13th over and did just that. "Chasing a total we were always going to go hard so it was very pleasing to get them two down in the end." Colts are winless in the one-day competition but won three of their five Twenty20 matches. Hanigan hopes it can spark a much better showing. "Saturday and Sunday was exactly what we wanted for just a bit of confidence for the team to prove to ourselves and to the comp that we can play some cricket," he said. "Every game is now do-or-die for us and we know that as haven't won a game in the one-dayers but hopefully we can draw some confidence out of it to go forward with." Kooringal resumes the one-day competition with a twilight clash against fellow winless outfit St Michaels for the Koetz-Jolliffe Cup at Robertson Oval.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/J7tLankfguv74QY82b3G7h/ee07995a-1be5-42d4-8814-fd2ca85f730b.jpg/r0_325_2953_1993_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg