Baby Blues book in final berth

South Wagga's side stacked full of teenage talent ensured their passage through to the Twenty20 final on Tuesday. With most of their experienced players unavailable, the next generation of Blues stood up to the mark against Wagga RSL at Geoff Lawson Oval on Saturday. The 45-run win sets up a clash with Wagga City at Robertson Oval on Tuesday night. After missing out in last year's decider, stand-in captain Blake Harper was thrilled to lead the side to another victory to ensure their place. "It was a fairly young side and it's really good to play with all this youth coming through," Harper said. "We had some very senior, experienced players out so these are the games, if we do win, that means a whole lot." The 21-year-old was the third oldest in the side but they didn't let that get to them. South Wagga will take on Wagga City, the only team to get the better of them so far. READ MORE Jake Scott continued his strong season top scoring with 53 while Nathan Butt finished unbeaten on 50 to finish their 20 overs at 4-143. Harper was thrilled to see him make the most of his chance up the order. "He came in at four and hasn't had that much of a go prior so it was just great to see him get some runs," he said. "He was hitting the ball clean and he and Jake put on a very good partnership there and it went a long way for us to win the game." Jake Hindmarsh then fired early against his former team to have the Bulldogs on the back foot. He struck twice in his first over and finished with "Jake bowled very well with the new ball to get two wickets in his first over," Harper said "He got some really big wickets too. "That's the best he's bowled all year and Jakey Scott always bowls well through the middle and doesn't get hit for many runs. "It was really pleasing with the ball too." Harper then cleaned up the tail, finishing with 4-16 as the Bulldogs were bowled out for 98. Ethan Perry (41) and Will Morley (28) were the only batsmen to reach double figures in the 45-run loss. South Wagga are looking to turn the tide on Wagga City, who have two wins over them so far, in the final on Tuesday night. The Cats took a 13-run over the Blues to start the competition. Harper hopes a better batting performance can turn around the result. "The first game we played in the Twenty20 we didn't really do a lot wrong but we just left them off the hook when they were batting and let too many runs slip in the field," he said. "With the bat we were close but the top three batsmen didn't get too many runs and that is something we will work on."

