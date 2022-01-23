Wagga City keep up Twenty20 winning streak

sport, local-sport,

Defending Twenty20 champions Wagga City extended their unbeaten start to the competition and ended Lake Albert's hopes in the process. The Cats added to their impressive run with a six- at McPherson Oval on Saturday. Wagga City have done most of the damage with the bat so far, but captain-coach Josh Thompson was pleased with how they were able to control things after a fast start from Lake Albert. Isaac Cooper (24) and Alex Tucker (15) put on 44 for the first wicket. "We had another good game on Saturday," Thompson said. "They came out firing and it was probably the best powerplays we've had against us. "They came out and took on balls that they thought were scorable and it really put pressure on our bowlers so I was pretty happy to keep them under 150 with their start." Tim Post (31) and Sam Smith (28) also added good contributions as the Bulls finished at 5-133. READ MORE Thompson and Aaron Maxwell then dominated at the top of the Cats innings. They put on 60 for the first wicket before Thompson was given out leg before wicket to Sam Smith for 36. However it left Maxwell to play a more patient innings before he was removed for 45 just four runs short of the target. "We tried to get eight an over out of the powerplay and I think we got 12 or 14 runs more than what we wanted to," Thompson said. "It was a bonus as you have to set up a good platform to chase those totals down to leave not much difficulty for the blokes down the order if they get a hit. "I think you want the run rate under six an over towards the end." Thompson has been impressed with Maxwell throughout the competition. "I think he would have liked to have hit more boundaries but credit to Lake Albert as I think they bowled pretty well to him," he said. "They didn't give him much width and I know batting with him he just didn't get the balls he thought he could score off easily. "It was good for him to dig in, do the anchor role and let the other blokes bat around him. It was a good innings." Wagga City continue their build up to the final with a clash against Kooringal Colts on Sunday night. However the loss ended any chance Lake Albert had of making the final. The Bulls will now turn their focus to the return of the one-day competition. They are one of four teams level on 18 points heading into the last five rounds of the season. The Bulls take on the Cats again on Saturday but this time at Rawlings Park.

