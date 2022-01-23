sport, local-sport,

COOLAMON co-coach Jake Barrett has applauded the introduction of a marquee player allowance in AFL Riverina's points system, adamant clubs shouldn't be penalised for aspiring to bring top end talent into leagues. Clubs who attract a marquee player will receive a reduction under the Player Points System and salary cap for doing so, which means their ability to recruit further talent isn't affected. The incentive would have been handy for the Hoppers when they first signed former GWS Giant and Brisbane Lion Barrett in 2019. But the 26-year-old said the move is a sensible one for the competition, especially before a 'Premier League' system is introduced from next year. I reckon it's good, if a club wants to get someone from a state league or an ex-AFL player, then good on them. They shouldn't be punished for it," Barrett said. "It's not just getting a player to try and win a premiership, it's about bums on seats and giving more exposure to the comp. "If we can get more players like that it makes the standard of the comp really good, and also entices more players to come. There's a lot of positives to it, that's for sure." Coolamon has added more class to their squad with on-ballers Allister Clarke and Shae Darcy coming across from the AFL Canberra competition. OTHER NEWS Barrett said more depth will be important this year as club's face the likely prospect of losing players for intervals due to COVID or isolation. "It's going to be an interesting pre season with COVID. We'll probably have players miss a week here or there," he ssaid. "If this what it's going to be like for most of the season, depth is going to be huge for teams. If three of your best players have to isolate it's going to be huge. "Hopefully we'll get back to some normality, but teams have to make sure they have some depth and some young guys might get a go, that's for sure." AFL NSW-ACT has already flagged introducing official protocols to assists teams who may lose a host of players at once as a priority in the lead-up to the season. Barrett also welcomed the introduction of a premier league in 2023, with a 'community' league to sit underneath it. Clubs who don't initially earn inclusion in the premier league can apply to do so on a year to year basis. "I think it will be awesome. It gives opportunities for other clubs in the Farrer League, if they want to join the premier league, to aim to do it. "At least it gives clubs that option on where they want to head. I know there's a fair bit to work out but at this stage I think it will be exciting in 2023." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/62Cmm6pMZhq8BpRG6DbYf4/d7bd7646-dfab-4039-92a6-4f4b0160f61d.jpg/r0_15_2953_1683_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg