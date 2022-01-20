sport, local-sport, wagga, city, wanderers, tuggeranong, luke stevens, round 1, season, capital premier league

Wagga City Wanderers will kick off their season proper at home against Tuggeranong United FC in March. It will be a huge start to the newly-renamed Capital Premier League (CPL) season as the Wanderers will welcome a number of former players back to their home turf at Gissing Oval. It will be an early homecoming for former Wanderers young gun Luke Stevens, who has signed with Tuggeranong United. It won't only be Stevens who returns home to take on his old club with premiership Wanderers player Dylan Berkrey, Fraser Burns and Pat Hislop also among the former Wagga City players now at Tuggeranong United. Wanderers under 23s coach and Football Wagga development officer Liam Dedini said it will be a great way to start the season. "There will be plenty of interest in the game and it's a chance to get a massive crowd, which is good," Dedini said. MORE SPORT NEWS The Wanderers' CPL season starts with the round one encounter on Saturday March 19. The Wanderers will open the season with two home games, welcoming Brindabella Blues to Gissing Oval on March 26. It will then be the start of three weeks on the road for the Wanderers. Due to the Easter general bye, the men's team won't return home then until April 30. The CPL will reintroduce promotion-relegation this season, which was not in play when the Wanderers won the title in 2020. The Wanderers women will also open their season at home on the same weekend when they host Belconnen United at Gissing Oval on March 20. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/8tYDWUpBiaA8SfdG6xkddz/728c49c2-a6dc-43db-ba34-dbe6b749f903.jpg/r0_82_2953_1750_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg