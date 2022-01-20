sport, local-sport, ron stubbs, sparring, albury, trials, oamanikka, tap n run, country championships, another one

AN unraced three-year-old from the Ron Stubbs stable upstaged the Country Championships contenders at Albury trials on Thursday. Fighting Sun three-year-old Sparring produced the performance of the day, winning his trial by 11 lengths in the quickest time of the morning. Sparring, ridden by Nick Heywood, recorded 53.51 seconds for his 900m trial victory to beat three other unraced gallopers. Stubbs won three of the six trials, with his Country Championships contender Tap N Run hitting the line nicely to take out the fifth trial in a time of 53.98. He edged out Scarlet Prince and Halo Warrior. The Donna Scott-trained Oamanikka took out the highly-competitive third heat in 53.78, narrowly in front of the impressive Another One and Sunrise Ruby. Tap N Run, who was ridden by Nick Souquet in the trial, will have one final hit-out before the $150,000 SDRA Country Championships Qualifier at Wagga on February 19. Stubbs is leaning towards a Highway in Sydney on February 5. Oamanikka, who was ridden by Scott's stable apprentice Coriah Keatings, will head to Caulfield on February 5 for his final lead-up run.

