sport, local-sport,

Kooringal Colts are hoping history can repeat after snaring a second win in the Twenty20 competition on Saturday. Last year's grand finalists were winless coming into the new year, but captain Keenan Hanigan hopes they can take some momentum going forward from wins over Wagga RSL and St Michaels. "We haven't had the best start to the season but this time last year we used the Twenty20s to get a bit of momentum to go into the second half of the season," Hanigan said. "It worked for us last year and there is no reason why we can't do it again." St Michaels remain winless after suffering a 44-run loss on Saturday. READ MORE Batting hasn't been a strength for either team so far this season but Colts were much more positive this time around. Andrew Dutton finished unbeaten as Kooringal posted 8-147 with Zach Starr (34) and Mat Etchells (25) adding valuable contributions. "We've been struggling a little bit with the bat so to finally put a game together and get a decent score of 147 was very pleasing," Hanigan said. "That is what we expect and we've been trying to do all year." Starr then backed it up with the ball, taking two early wickets after opening the bowling with his off spin. Hanigan was impressed with the impact he had on the game. "That was Zach's best game for the season," he said. "He batted really well, played nice and straight. "He hits the ball really hard and bowls some handy off spin as well."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/J7tLankfguv74QY82b3G7h/74a926f2-d35e-4ad7-86e6-f5ea1cea392f.jpg/r0_110_2953_1778_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg