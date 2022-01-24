sport, local-sport,

A couple of scratchings has made things easier for Nerano as he chases a third Riverina cup on Tuesday night. The former Kiwi has won seven of his eight starts, including wins in the Griffith and Leeton Pacers Cups and his only miss was an unlucky second. He comes fresh off a last start Leeton Pacers Cup win in track record time. Now he's looking to add a Junee Pacers Cup success to his resume after drawing barrier nine. With pre-race favourite One Two Many and Cee Cee In America both scratched, reinsman Blake Jones admitted it will help him overcome a second row draw. "I'm definitely not complaining about that," Jones said. "He's probably back in class slightly from Leeton, there were some class horses in it, and I was pretty happy it wasn't a full field for us to draw 10 or 11. "It's worked out alright drawing nine as we won't be too far back and now with the scratchings if driven with one run he's not far off them and if I have to make a move if they're going too slow he hasn't got many to get around." "It's perfect really." READ MORE Drawn to his immediate inside, Amanda Turnbull's Fasika now looms as the one to beat after coming through the Red Ochre series at Dubbo. Western Style is another off the front row after a third in the Temora Pacers Cup earlier this month. Nerano is the best of Jones' chances for the Carnival Of Cups program. Especially with the Narrandera reinsman not coming up with many good draws. "Baker Creek has been going really good but in that grade now she's going to need a bit of luck in running, which she hasn't really had," Jones said. "In the heat everywhere we went we got a check but she hit the line really good. "The way the draws have been done it looks a pretty even race." Jordie Dee is another with a tough draw but Jones was happy with her efforts in her first start for the stable. "She went really good the other night so I was pretty happy with her," he said. "The barrier draw is not going to help us out in six but a bit like Baker Creek's race it is pretty even." All Da Rage is also on debut for Ellen Bartley after coming up from Victoria. The first of eight races is at 6.37pm.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/J7tLankfguv74QY82b3G7h/7330ad59-3142-462b-aa6e-ad6af8a8de91.jpg/r3_0_5998_3387_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg