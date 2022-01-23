newsletters, editors-pick-list,

The NSW government has finally announced its 'COVID-SMART PLAN' for schools to return in 2022, with twice-weekly RAT testing and mandatory mask wearing at the centre of the proposal. The plans, announced on Sunday, will see an end to school closures due to positive COVID cases and many Riverina locals are happy that they may finally get back to "some sort of normality". The government is giving out over 12 million RATs to 3150 government, non-government schools and early childhood centres, and premier Dom Perrottet said that parents will be contacted by schools to pick up the tests which will be available before school starts. "I know many parents are anxious, but ultimately we know that kids do better in the classroom....It is what is best for mental health and social outcomes," Mr Perrottet said. Griffith casual teacher Greg Adamson is less sure about the proposal. As a casual, he said that he could be called in to fill any teacher vacancies caused by COVID outbreaks at schools, and he is not happy about the idea of knowingly going to work at a place where he could catch the virus. "My concern simply relates to safety. The safety of my students, safety of my colleagues and my family," he said. "I suffer complications which may increase the severity of COVID infections. I don't feel the current policies offered by the Department of Education are safe, and simply 'letting it rip' through schools demonstrates a disconnect between classroom teachers and the bureaucrats and politicians who manage schools." In other News: Others are happy to get back on the tools. "I'm keen to go back to work," said one teacher from a rural, remote school in the south Western Riverina. "There is nothing like teaching face to face," they said. They are concerned about going back to wearing masks in the classroom. "I find it really problematic in the classroom, it makes it very difficult, we rely on phonics a lot...[students] need to be able to see your mouth." David Enevers, a primary school teacher from Wagga, is also keen to see children back at school, as a teacher and a parent. "I'm keen to get back into some sort of normality," he said. Mr Enevers, who has three young children, said that the prospect of performing multiple COVID tests a week would be daunting for parents. "That's going to be hectic ... We had to do a few for ours and it's just really upsetting, because they all got upset when we had to stick the swabs up their noses," he said. Wagga parent Stephanie Poll is happy for her kids to get back to school, but is similarly unsure about home testing. "I'm glad that schools are going to be going back, I'm glad that things are in place for parents and visitors to stay out of the school. As far as testing children at home, I'm a bit concerned. My son has sensory processing disorder...so for me it's hard enough for me to do anything, let alone make sure that I've done two tests per week so he can attend the school," she said. Ms Poll is also glad that the rules have been relaxed for parents of children starting kindergarten. "That's actually really exciting...I was quite concerned how she would settle in if I didn't get to go in that first time." The Independent Member for Wagga Wagga Dr Joe McGirr had previously called for NSW school term to be delayed, but he has cautiously welcomed the premier's plans. "I think students, teachers, school staff and families will be relieved that the government has now announced a plan to get kids back into the classroom," Dr McGirr said. "The plan appears to address key areas I have highlighted. Clearly we will need to look at the detail. "The use of rapid antigen tests is going to be critical, so I would urge the government to ensure it has enough tests to meet the ongoing needs. "While we now have an initial proposal, the government must continue to monitor the situation and be willing to amend its plans as soon as any shortcomings are identified." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/157659825/48c92677-f074-44d3-a4a3-eea61ff2fd41.jpg/r148_122_628_393_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg