FRIENDS, loved ones and community members have acted quickly to support a Wagga mother who was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer called paraganglioma cancer. Emily Davis was given the diagnosis not long after having given birth to firstborn, Oliver, who is just short of three months old. In a bid to support the young family through the trying time, the MCUE Goannas football club has organised a Golf Day Fundraiser set to be held at the Wagga City Golf Club. Emily said she has already been blown away by the support, which has been greater than ever expected. Husband Nat Davis said news of the fundraiser came as a good surprise to the both of them. "We've been absolutely blown away by what the football club has done," he said. IN OTHER NEWS: "We're overwhelmed with everything they have done and the very generous community." Emily said the support has been blown out of proportion to what they had ever expected. "But, It's a good problem to have," Nat added. The funds raised from the event will go straight to the family to help them as Emily faces her journey with Paraganglioma cancer, a neuroendocrine tumour that forms near certain blood vessels and nerves outside of the adrenal glands. The form of cancer is so rare only two in one million people are diagnosed with it. The Golf day Fundraiser will see participants take to the course in a bid to take out the Davis Cup on Saturday, March 26 from 1pm. To register or for more information visit https://www.facebook.com/events/662196228269751/.

