news, local-news,

EAGER Riverina fishers who have been dying to get their rods wet will be able to try their hands at some major prizes with the first-ever Collingullie Fishing Comp on the horizon. The all-aged event will see competitors fish off of banks and boats from Armstrong's Reserve to Berembed Weir. Event organiser Leigh Burkinshaw said the fishing won't be the only thing drawing in crowds. "The event will run from 7am Friday, January 29 to 11am Saturday, January 30 with a presentation at 3pm Saturday," Mr Burkinshaw said. "On Friday we're going to have a pig on a spit and some food stalls and things like that, some entertainment and we will have raffles. "We will also have the Food Wagon which is a brand new local food wagon which will be set up across the two days." The event will raise funds for the Collingullie Soldiers Memorial Hall, Beyond Blue, Ozfish and the Kidney Kar Rally. "We wanted to do something for something local and the hall doesn't get the same sort of backing to say as the footy club and things like that do, and there's nothing wrong with that but we thought we just wanted to do something for the community," Mr Burkinshaw said. "We've been doing the Kidney Kar Rally out here for years and the others we just think are important charities that we've had to deal with in the past." Despite it being the first event, it has already proven popular. "It's gotten quite a lot bigger than we originally planned so we're trying to match that with the prizes and giveaways and entertainment,' Mr Burkinshaw said. "But, the more the merrier, the money goes back to the charities at the end of the day and the more people who turn up the more we get to give back." IN OTHER NEWS: While entries can be made on the day, those who get in early will go into the draw to win an early bird prize of $200 and $200 worth of lures. "It's just general fishing rules, you do need a permit or license, which is easy to get, but there are no major requirements," Mr Burkinshaw said. "We will have ice and bait available, things like that you may need. "We have senior which is 16 and above and juniors, which is under 16s and we're targeting yellowbelly, Murray cod, carp and any other species that are legally allowed to be caught." Those who download the Ifishcomps application to their phone will also have opportunities to land major prizes. Mr Burkinshaw said that he is excited to see the community come together again after two years without events. Sponsors and support for the event will also be welcomed. "The support and backup we've had from businesses is unbelievable," Mr Burkinshaw said. "We're doing the work this year to make things a little easier for us next year. "Anyone who wants to get involved we'd be more than happy to take on." Entry forms can be collected at the Collingullie Pub or by messaging the Collingullie Fishing Comp Facebook page. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/JEQDf2CFmqVGDcvEsZPwEY/8cd86800-ebe1-4655-8397-1f3749ded06a.jpg/r0_634_3692_2720_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg