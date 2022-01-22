news, local-news,

IN THE 24 hours to 8 pm Friday, 620 positive COVID-19 PCR tests and 222 positive Rapid Antigen Tests (Rats) were reported for the Murrumbidgee LHD. Across the state, a total of 20,148 positive tests have been reported for the same timeframe, 8,566 positive RATs and 11,582 positive PCR tests. A FURTHER 30 people who died with COVID-19 have been reported by NSW Health, none of which are from the Murrumbidgee LHD. Of those deaths are 18 men and 12 women, one person aged in their 50s, seven aged in their 70s, 15 aged in their 80s and seven people aged in their 90s. IN OTHER NEWS: Four people had received three doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, 16 people had received two doses, one person had received one dose and nine people were not vaccinated. The person in their 50s who died had received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine and had significant underlying health conditions. Of the 30 deaths, 23 are from Sydney locations, two people were from the Northern Rivers region, two people were from the Central Coast, one person was from Dubbo, one person was from Wollongong and one person was from Coffs Harbour. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

