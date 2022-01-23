coronavirus,

NSW Health has recorded that a Riverina person had died with COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8pm on Saturday along with 33 others across the state. The Riverina person was one of 26 men and eight women, aged between their 40s and 90s, who died during that 24-hour period. NSW Health did not specify the Riverina person's age or gender. "NSW Health expresses its sincere condolences to their loved ones. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in NSW since the beginning of the pandemic to 1088," A NSW Health statement said. "There are currently 2712 COVID-19 cases admitted to hospital, including 189 people in intensive care, 72 of whom require ventilation." NSW also recorded 675 positive cases in the Murrumbidgee Local Health District (MLHD) from PCR testing and 168 positive cases from registered results of Rapid Antigen Tests (RAT) for a total of 843 new cases. The MLHD recorded a slightly lower number of new cases in the 24 hours to 8pm on Friday, with a total of 842 results across both PCR and RAT. Testing centres located within the Wagga City Council boundaries this week set a new record for most cases recorded in a day within the local government area with 226 positive results on Wednesday.

