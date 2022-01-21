sport, local-sport, tungsten terror, jack painting, brooke mcpherson, double, wagga, riverina paceway, menangle, hawkesbury blu

Henty trainer Brooke McPherson is confident Tungsten Terror will appreciate Menangle after booking his ticket there with an impressive win at Riverina Paceway on Friday. Tungsten Terror ($1.80) justified his strong support in betting with an all-the-way victory in the $10,000 Club Menangle Country Series N59 Heat (1740m). It was a good day for McPherson with Tungsten Terror bringing up a winning double for the stable, after Hawkesbury Blu ($3.80) took out the Steel Supplies No NR Pace (2270m). Jack Painting did the steering on Tungsten Terror, who held the front comfortably and then punched out quarters of 28.0, 30.2, 27.2 and 28.4 to record a sizzling mile rate of 1:52.8. Tungsten Terror has now booked his spot in the $20,000 final at Menangle on February 5 and McPherson believes he will arrive there a legitimate winning chance. "He went pretty good time today. His last couple of runs have been super," McPherson said. "I think he'll love Menangle, the big track. He likes to bowl along, as you see around here. He doesn't like the small tracks, so it will be interesting but I think he'll like the big track at Menangle. "Especially across the front at Menangle, he should be able to find the top, or a handy enough position. So fingers crossed." MORE SPORT NEWS It made it back-to-back wins for the nine-year-old, who McPherson believes is appreciating any easier time on the training track. "We've just backed right off his work. He barely gets worked. We keep him fresh," she said. "The harder you work him at home, he doesn't seem to race as good. You've got to do stuff all with him during the week and then just race him really fresh and he seems to really like it." Tungsten Terror won by eight metres from Headturner ($21), who made up good ground for second, and Sports Bounty ($6.50). It was also the second leg of a winning double for Painting, who steered Warraderry ($4.20) to victory a race earlier. That was one of two wins for Eugowra trainer Grant Jones, who also won with Quadricep ($6.00). McPherson's earlier winner, Hawkesbury Blu, was driven to victory by her partner Tom Gilligan. It was the five-year-old's first win at start four, with McPherson praising the patience of both the owner and Gilligan. Meantime, Wagga trainer-driver Trevor Sutherland enjoyed back-to-back wins with Hard To Love ($7.50) on Friday. Hard To Love surprised at big odds at Wagga earlier in the month and then backed up the performance with victory in the Village Jolt @ Lochend Stud NR45 Pace (2270m). Hard To Love crossed the field at the start and from there proved too hard to catch, recording a winning mile rate of 1:57.6. He held off Holy Camp Caprhyse ($2.60) by just over a metre.

