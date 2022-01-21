sport, local-sport, chris heywood, highway, last war, our baez, fifty carats, randwick, wagga, three

SYDNEY racing is used to a trainer named Chris dominating the make-up of metropolitan fields but at Randwick on Saturday it will not only be Waller but also a Heywood. Wagga trainer Chris Heywood will make up almost a quarter of the field in Saturday's $100,000 TAB Highway Class Two Handicap (1100m) as he prepares to launch a three-pronged attack on the feature for country-trained sprinters. Our Baez, Last War and Fifty Carats will represent Heywood as he looks to crack it for his first Highway victory. The barrier draw was not kind to the horse that was originally being targeted towards the race, Our Baez, as she came up with barrier 19, but is likely to start from the outside in 14 after scratchings. Last War and Fifty Carats have fared much better in barriers six and four respectively. TAB has Last War as the best of Heywood's chances at $15, followed by Fifty Carats ($17) and Our Baez ($21). Heywood can see how the market has determined his chances. I think the barriers probably got that market the way it is, I reckon," Heywood said. Our Baez was an impressive winner first-up this preparation at Wagga, having return from a brief three-race preparation in Sydney with Greg Hickman. Heywood discussed scratching from the wide gate with owner Bernie Howlett but the pair have opted to push on. "I spoke to Bernie (Thursday) morning. She's the type of horse that gets back a bit anyway and normally those Highways there is speed on so it should her," Heywood said. "She's classy. She's always shown class. She can break 34 any day of the week on a dry track. She's very smart." Tyler Schiller rides Our Baez, with his two kilogram claim getting her in under the minimum on 53 kilograms. Kathy O'Hara will ride Last War, with Jess Taylor on Fifty Carats. MORE SPORT NEWS Heywood finds it hard to split the trio on Saturday. "They're all different," he explained. "One (Last War) gets up on the speed, one (Fifty Carats) gets midfield and one (Our Baez) gets back. I think there will be plenty of speed in it. "Last War probably needs the run, Fifty Carats, we're going in a bit blind after that first-up run but if any one of the three turned up at their best, they could give it a shake. There's no two doubts." While Our Baez has had three runs this preparation, Last War and Fifty Carats met first-up at Wagga on January 6. Last War finished fourth, four lengths in front of Fifty Carats. Heywood was disappointed with Fifty Carats but she has shown when right, she possesses a dazzling turn of foot. "I was disappointed. Her work going into it was good, it was a wet track and it just didn't pan out how we wanted," he said. "I just put it past me and am hoping it was a one-off." Our Baez is ineligible for the Country Championships because she was went to the Hickman stable for a preparation in the middle of last year. Heywood has not ruled out sending Last War or Fifty Carats in that direction should they run a big race on Saturday. "The other two I still think are (possibilities) but they need to step up. We'll find out more on Saturday," he said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/8tYDWUpBiaA8SfdG6xkddz/05737f7b-ef90-4f98-b180-2e7f6e686012.JPG/r0_165_3981_2414_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg