Kooringal Colts have added to their pace arsenal with former Victorian Premier League player Abdul Mohammed linking with the club. The Indian national got a late call up for their Twenty20 clash with South Wagga at Harris Park on Wednesday night. He showed pretty of pace opening the bowling to finish with 1-22 off his four overs. Mohammed then made 13 batting down the order as Colts went down by 34 runs. It has been a tough start to the season for last year's grand finalists, who only have one Twenty20 win to their credit so far. However coach Craig Footman hopes the addition of Mohammed, who joins the club from Premier League club Greenvale, can boost the side. "He's probably a genuine all-rounder who can bat and bowl but he bowls rapid," Footman said. "I think he's the quickest in the comp by far." READ MORE Kooringal Colts are 12 points behind the pace with five matches to be played when the one-day competition resumes next Saturday. Footman hopes the team can start to gel after a slow start. "We've got the stock and if you look at the Colts on paper we're very strong but unfortunately you can't win games on paper," he said. "You have to put together performances on the paddock and learn from mistakes. "We're at the point where we have to realise what our shortfalls are and genuinely work on them. "Things just aren't going to happen for us." Mohammed arrived in Australia almost three years ago and has spent most of this season playing for Greenvale. After moving to Wagga he was quickly picked up by Colts but the 25-year-old couldn't stop another strong start at the top of the order by the Blues. After being elevated after Alex Smeeth and Brayden Ambler came out of the side, Blake Harper and Joel Robinson got South Wagga off to a great start. Mohammed broke through to remove Robinson for 34 but Harper was much harder to crack. He was unbeaten on 68 as the Blues finished on 2-140. Robinson then had a big impact with the ball, snaring 3-11 off his four overs as Kooringal once again struggled with the bat. They finished their 20 overs at 8-107, 34 runs short of the target. South Wagga captain Luke Gerhard was impressed with how the Blues adapted to a number of personnel changes to set up another win. "We set a benchmark to get to about 60 after six overs but this time we took it back a bit to try to have wickets in hand and I think that worked for us," Gerhard said. "We executed with the ball pretty well and fielded very well." It leaves the Blues with a 3-1 record heading into their final match against Wagga RSL on Saturday. They will need to call on their depth once more with Gerhard having a bucks weekend but Jake Scott and Noah Harper will be available for the clash at Geoff Lawson Oval. Gerhard hopes they can do enough to book a place in Tuesday's final. "It was a very important win for us and on the weekend we still need to execute, hopefully get another win and make that final," he said. "We missed out last year and were pretty disappointed." Wagga Cricket have also reminded anyone looking to come on board to help Country Hope through their Super Sixes campaign. Each six triggers a donation of their choosing to raise funds and already 45 sixes have been struck through the first nine matches. ..

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/J7tLankfguv74QY82b3G7h/99111730-710c-4c5b-965a-37fb7586b600.JPG/r3_307_5998_3694_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg