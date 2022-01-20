sport, local-sport,

Wagga City are looking to provide a point of difference to the Southern Inland pre-season. The Boiled Lollies are hosting a sevens tournament next month for both men and women. With the Southern Inland sevens not going ahead late last year due to COVID implications, Wagga City wanted a way to highlight the shortest format of the game. As such the Waganha Waagangalang sevens were born. "There was an anti-climatic end to the season and the sevens comp that were going to be organised by SIRU were postponed and while we understood that there was some interest from one of the local Indigenous clubs in setting up a tournament that they could be involved in so we thought if we can we will," organiser Dan Ribot said. It is hoped to have between 12 to 16 men's teams plus at least eight women's teams take part at Conolly Rugby Complex on February 5. So far the interest has been good. "We had probably 16 male teams send expressions of interest after posting on our socials and that was a couple of months ago," Ribot said. "We've had expressions of interest from several teams in Sydney including Shute Shield teams and also teams from Melbourne." READ MORE There is over $10,000 up for grabs with $3500 and $2000 for the teams who top the men's and women's pool respectively. Wagga City are also looking to honour the strong First Nations culture within the club with the naming of the event. "Pete Little brought that name to our attention from an elder that's the correct spelling of Wagga Wagga so we thought we would use the competition as an opportunity to promote that," Ribot said. There are plans to have DJs to add to the atmosphere plus misting fans and ice baths to combat the heat. It is hoped the event can add something different to the rugby landscape. "We're looking at an opportunity to get some people who are new to Wagga to observe if not play and really enjoy the day," Ribot said. "They can meet the club, promote the game and it's a great opportunity to kick start the season given the anti-climatic end to it."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/J7tLankfguv74QY82b3G7h/ffb138c0-c054-464a-be62-51447d041d1a.jpg/r0_585_2461_1975_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg