Wagga City have all but secured their place in Cricket Wagga's Twenty20 Big Bash final. The Cats secured their third straight win to start the tournament with a four-wicket victory over Wagga RSL at Robertson Oval on Thursday night. In a replay of last year's Twenty20 grand final, Wagga RSL batted first and were restricted to 5-90 off their 20 overs. Wagga City chased the runs down with 27 deliveries to spare. The Cats are now three from three and face a double header this weekend against Lake Albert (Saturday) and Kooringal Colts (Sunday) before Tuesday night's final at Robertson Oval. "Hopefully it does (get us through). it's always good to get the win under your belt but we've still got two games left and T20s are a funny game," Wagga City captain-coach Josh Thompson said. Thompson starred with the ball, taking 3-8 from three overs, before guiding the team home with an unbeaten 13 at the end. Blake Walker top scored for the Cats with 28. He was full of praise for his team with the ball. MORE SPORT NEWS "I think that's the most complete bowling and fielding performance that we've put in," he said. "Everyone bowled to one side of the wicket, it was pretty short on one side, so they were pretty disciplined in the areas that they bowled and made it really hard for them to get away. "There were a lot more good balls than bad balls so it definitely made it hard on the RSL batsmen." Meantime, experienced cricketer Terry Willis has been named for South Wagga for the Twenty20 against Wagga RSL on Saturday. Willis will play alongside his son Connor in South Wagga's first grade team, who will be captained by Blake Harper in the absence of some of the senior players. Willis adds some experience to a South Wagga team that is made up of players predominantly 21 and under. Wagga RSL will also be without a few key players. Returning recruits Ethan Bartlett and Josh Staines are not named in the Bulldogs' team, that is also without Tim Cameron, Charlie Cull and Jack Carey. Kooringal Colts face Saint Michaels in the remaining game on Saturday. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

