newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Limited details about the government's plan for the return to schools just one week out from the end of the summer holidays has Wagga MP Joe McGirr concerned. "I think parents and teachers are pretty anxious given the current number of [COVID] cases," Dr McGirr said. The MP has been vocal about his stance on the return to school, having called for the government to delay it. That stance has only strengthened as the NSW government is yet to release its plan for the return. "I still think it would be sensible to delay [school], to get it right, but the government seems determined to go ahead, so fair enough, but at least have a plan," Dr McGirr said. "We've got a week before teachers head back and we've got Australia Day next week so parents, teachers and the community want to know how it's going to work." According to NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet, rapid antigen testing (RAT) will play a significant role in the return of students and teachers to schools, but was a measure he said would not be long term. The Premier also said a plan for the return to school would be released in the coming days as the government sought alignment with Victoria. Dr McGirr said another thing everyone was eager to know was how the RATs will be sourced. "I understand that some RATs have been allocated to schools, going off of what the media has said, but are to be kept under strict security, so there's obviously something going on and I think people are pretty anxious to know what it is," he said. "I am concerned, I am concerned because parents want to know what's happening, kids want to know what's happening and teachers want to know what's happening." IN OTHER NEWS: Dr McGirr is hoping somewhat of a better plan will come in the next few days, as the current one doesn't suffice. "We know that with COVID there's likely to be shortages of staff and there's talk about teachers coming out of retirement, that's all very well but that's not much of a plan," he said. Concerns around a bad start causing bigger setbacks is also at the forefront of Dr McGirr's mind. "The worst thing would be for us to start the school year and in two or three weeks have to stop, that will really set us back, that's why I think if they were to delay it for one or two weeks to get it right, that would be good," he said. The use of RATs is not enough of a precaution for NSW Teachers Federation president, Angelo Gavrielatos, who has called for the NSW government to release a plan containing stronger measures. "The risk mitigation strategies must be upgraded to a level that offers the best protection for staff, students and our school communities," Mr Gavrielatos said. "We have recommended that RATs be used as a "surveillance" approach, where both teachers and students are tested twice a week. We need to ensure mask-wearing requirements. The government must also act further on improving ventilation and air quality to ensure schools are as safe." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/JEQDf2CFmqVGDcvEsZPwEY/53cda46b-4d3c-4ea4-9631-4e17d2ee7964.jpg/r4_3_1282_725_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg