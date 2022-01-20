sport, local-sport,

Zipping Gwyneth will have plenty of support as she looks to cause another boilover at Wagga on Friday. First-time owners in the Frothies And A Beer syndicate had a big thrill when the heavily supported bitch was able to win her heat last time out. However syndicate manager Peter Love knows she's set for a much tougher task in the Ladbrokes Red Dog December 5th Grade Series Final (320m). "As long as she comes home safely that's all I care about first up and if she gets anything outside of that is a bonus," Love said. "It will be exciting actually so we're looking forward to it." Zipping Gwyneth was one of the slowest of the five heats winners last Friday. She clocked 18.50 seconds in her heat with Reg's Chance by far the fastest qualifier. The Jack Roy-trained greyhound nudged the magical sub 18 second mark as he went on to win by 11 lengths. After clocking 18.07 last week, Love believes he's clearly the one to beat from the eight box. "It has the same box this week so it's stacked against us but you never know," Love said. "Luck might come in on our side." READ MORE While no stranger to the racing game, Love decided to chance his luck with the greyhounds. After already having a relationship with Rod Oakman, who trains the Zipping Gwyneth, Love brought in a few friends to enjoy the new experience. "There's seven of us involved in it but then we've got sons involved and they've got their mates involved so we had a bit of a following so to speak," he said. "We jumped around last week and she went from $16 into $6.50. "I don't know where it all went as we had some good dogs outside us but from the luck of the draw we got box one and she just turned up and really dug in. "She really came away with it and it would be nice to see her follow it up." The bitch has had four starts for them so far, with her worst effort a fourth. With Wagga predominantly racing on Friday nights, Love believes it is great social avenue. "It's a Friday night so instead of going to your local or sitting on the couch you can go to the greyhounds and watch your dog run around," he said. "If she wins it is a bonus but the people down there are the salt of the earth. "They are very good, hard working people and it's not like the races where you really have to dress prim and proper and can just leave work and head down there where the feed is cheap, the beer is cheap and you can make a good night of it. "We're not in it to win a million bucks but it's mainly an interest and a social night."

