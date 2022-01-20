news, local-news,

SNOWY VALLEYS Council's Tumbatrek will forge ahead, committing to a downsized event that will prioritise COVID-safety. The occasion intends to place the health and safety of participants first while still nurturing local discussions between residents, councillors and members of government within an informal environment. The iconic walk will take place over 12kms on February 12, following the twists and turns of Tumbarumba's most notable sites, including the Snowy View Estate, Tumbarumba to Rosewood Rail Trail, local mountain bike tracks and trails, and the Hyne Mill. Community and corporate executive director Paul Holton says Snowy Valley Council are confident they can move forward with the event in a safe manner given the ongoing omicron situation. "One of the key changes will be rather than participants being bussed to the start point of the walk the trek will instead start and finish at the Tumbarumba Creek scape to help limit close contact and promote social distancing," he said. IN OTHER NEWS: This year's trek will be led by Mayor Ian Chaffey and Member for Eden-Monaro Kristy McBain. Mayor Chaffey can't remember how many times he's participated in the event, which has a history dating back until 1985, masterminded by the later Tim Fischer, a former deputy Prime Minister of Australia "If you look at what we've got here, in Snowy Valleys council area, this country, this climate and the environment are as good as you'll find anywhere," he said. "It's just rewarding to get out there and then have that opportunity to engage with nature, and look, I think that adds to the ambience of having a conversation." Mayor Chaffey is looking forward to establishing strong relationships and building rapport with locals while taking in the scenic views of the region he loves. "You could be locked up in an office somewhere with a mask on, or you can be out in the fresh air in beautiful downtown Tumbarumba," he said. Community members are also invited to join the trek for $10 per adult and $5 per child which includes morning tea and lunch. Given the downsizing, spots will be limited and registration will close at 5pm on February 6. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

