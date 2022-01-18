sport, local-sport,

Corey Toole has been given the chance to continue his fast start in the Australian men's seven side after being confirmed in the squad for the next two World Series legs in Spain. The Waratahs junior scored 10 tries across the first two tournaments in Duabi, including Australia's lone try in the final loss to South Africa. Wagga Crows product Stu Dunbar has also received a call up after being named in new coach John Manenti's 14-strong squad. Dunbar has had three caps since making his debut in 2020. However Batlow's Sharni Williams has not been named in the women's squad after they went back-to-back in Dubai. The tournament kicks off in Malaga on January 21. The men's side tackles Germany, Japan and Ireland in their pool after New Zealand pulled out to due to border complications with COVID. The women will face Belgium, Ireland and Spain. READ MORE

