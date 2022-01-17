newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Mitch Bennett has continued the mass exodus from Southcity. The premiership-winning centre has linked with crosstown rivals Brothers as he looks to find a new lease on life. The 24-year-old, who made his first grade debut for the Bulls in 2015, feels moving to the Brothers is the best thing for his football. "I wanted to have a change this year," Bennett said. "I thought it was a good year to do something different. "I want a new challenge." Brothers co-coach James Hay is thrilled to have Bennett on board. While still young, he believes Bennett will bring plenty of big game experience to a club looking to bounce back from a winless season. "He's a premiership-winning centre who has played in some great teams and played in a lot of finals series," Hay said. "It's definitely something we are looking for - people who have played at that level of football before. "He fits in perfectly well for us as he's an experienced young fella. "That's pretty much how we've built most of the squad. "Our average age would be less than 25 so we're pretty young but we're trying to keep some experience amongst the bunch. "Mitchy will be awesome." READ MORE Bennett's arrival adds to the new or returning faces at Brothers which includes Aaron Wynne and Liam Carey. Bennett makes the move to Brothers alongside Connor McCauley. McCauley spent one year at the Bulls before shifting back to his former club. It was another reason for Bennett's move. "I've got a few mates there who I went to school with and a few mates outside of school so it was a pretty easy decision," Bennett said. Bennett joins fellow Bulls juniors Nathan Rose and Latrell Siegwalt (Gundagai) as well as Kangaroos-bound pair Daniel Foley and Pat Guthrie in making the move to Group Nine rivals despite the Bulls sitting second on the ladder when the season came to a premature finish. The Bulls are yet to bring any new faces to the club however premiership-winning captain-coach Nick Skinner is back for the 2022 season.

