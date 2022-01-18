Slow steps forward for Junee

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Numbers for their first training session of the year were far from impressive but Junee are still confident they are on track to fill their full complement of teams in 2022. After withdrawing from the Group Nine first grade competition just weeks out from the season last year, Diesels president David Holt believes the club is much better placed. However the combination of holidays and COVID isolation left the club light on for their first session of the year on Monday. Those missing included coach Damion Fraser, who is currently in isolation. "There's people away on holidays still and with the NSW Health restrictions there were quite a few people missing," Holt said. "Then we had other blokes taking extra shifts to cover those people missing. "It wasn't an overly good turnout but there was still 15-odd people there. "That's not a bad number to start with." READ MORE With Fraser coming on board this season with an extensive strength and conditioning background, fitness is one area the Diesels are looking to focus on. Holt expects to see more faces at training on Wednesday. "You have to start somewhere and I think Wednesday will be a pretty big improvement number wise," he said. "Initially Damion has it set out that we will do it Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays to get those fitness levels up and also to gauge where everyone's fitness level is at the moment to see improvements as we go through the next month or two." Junee announced the arrival of a number of Fijian players in November but haven't been able to manage to bring in any other new faces just yet. However Holt's focus is more on ensuring a sustainable future for the club. "We're still confident of fielding all five teams based on the people who have indicated they are going to play," he said. "We've just got to keep chipping away at it to build something." Junee raised concerns over the viability of a Sullivan Cup side in 2022 at the Group Nine annual general meeting in December but now he's confident there is enough young talent as well.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/J7tLankfguv74QY82b3G7h/b221e9b1-e2fd-4ac7-a6f3-59a908353725.jpg/r9_175_3742_2284_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg