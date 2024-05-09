Availability woes continue for Ganmain, but Tilyard remains confident

Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong are hoping to get their second win of the year when they welcome Leeton to town.
The Lions haven't had a win since round two where they got up over Narrandera by eight goals.
Both clubs head into the round five game with a win each, separated on the ladder only by percentage.
Incoming coach Georgia Tilyard built a new team in the off season and said ahead of round one that she anticipated a slower start to the year.
"We've had a pretty tough start to the season," Tilyard said.
"We've only been playing with seven players, most weeks, eight if we're lucky so we haven't had the start to the season that we wanted to.
"The hope for this weekend is that we can honestly start working on gelling together because it's been quite challenging missing so many people, hopefully we're working together as a team and also having the players on the side to actually give each other a rest will definitely help."
Despite some availability challenges so far, Tilyard has enjoyed what she has seen out on the court so far.
Watching the improvements from round one against Coolamon to now, she is excited for what is ahead.
Being low on numbers has also forced several players to stretch across the court.
Tilyard said their flexibility has been outstanding.
First year A grader Jorja Vergano in particular has impressed, with Tilyard confident she has played every position on court so far this season.
"[Jorja] has been so important to us, we've obviously been really short down the shooting end and so her as a defensive centre court getting thrown into goal attack and goal shooter is a big adjustment for her but she's been doing such a fantastic job.
"Those players that are so versatile, they're really the ones that as a coach you really want to hang onto because they can just play anywhere and adjust, which particularly when you're short players, has been a godsend.
"Anna Sase is another one who has been very versatile, she's been shooting as well as playing centre court and Prue Walsh, same thing she's been playing centre court and defence so those three players have played everywhere and I am very, very thankful to have such a versatile team."
Welcoming Leeton to Ganmain this weekend, she expects a tough game but believes they have what it takes to get another win on the board.
After a few weekends on the road, they're excited to be home.
"We've been away for the past few weeks so we're really excited to get in and have a good crack," Tilyard said.
"It's also Ladies Day this weekend, which I think just brings good vibes to the club, we're hungry for another win and it's obviously a bit sweeter when you get to celebrate it with the rest of the club."
Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong v Leeton Whitton at Ganmain Sportsground
Narrandera v Collingullie-Wagga at Narrandera Sportsground
Griffith v Turvey Park at Griffith at Ex-Services Club
Sunday
Coolamon v Wagga Tigers at Kindra Park
