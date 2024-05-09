Mann looking to hit the ground running after delayed start to his season

TALENTED Marrar defender Bryce Mann will be looking to make up for lost time when he comes into the Bombers team on Saturday.
Mann backed up his impressive first year at Marrar with a big pre-season but it was derailed a couple of weeks before round one with a bout of osteitis pubis.
It's forced Mann to be sidelined for the opening five rounds but he will make his long-awaited return in Saturday's Farrer League match of the round against Charles Sturt University at Langtry Oval.
"I'm all good to go, which is good," Mann said.
"It crept in just towards the end of pre-season, the start of the first couple of praccy games and I've been seeing Matty Turnbull, who has been a great help. He's awesome, I've been working with him.
"I had to have a few weeks off doing everything, completely rest it, then slowly started building it back up and I feel really good. It's back to 100 per cent, which is good."
Mann arrived at Marrar last year from Essendon and District League club Strathmore. He made an instant impression across half-back and was rewarded with selection in the Farrer League Team of the Year.
He's enjoyed every minute of his country football experience.
"I'm loving it," Mann said.
"I can't believe how welcoming everyone's been at Marrar. It obviously speaks volumes of the people at the club.
"I think it was halfway through last year that I'd already re-signed for this year so I'd only been there for a couple of months and already wanted to commit to the following year.
"I've made heaps of good friends already and I'm really excited to see where this year takes us."
Mann was happy with his debut season but gave credit to his fellow defenders.
"It probably took a couple of weeks to work out where I was best suited for the team but when we realised half-back was a good spot I was able to settle in there and I think the rest of the back six as well really helped me out too," he said.
"I think we worked really well together last year. My team of the year reflection's not just on me, it's probably on a lot of the work of the rest of the back six as well."
Mann did the running duties for Marrar in their past two games in preparation for his return.
He says it's been difficult to be watching on from the sidelines.
"It was good to stay involved with the team and get a few k's in the legs as well. Before that I was doing stats and stuff. It's been good, Gards has kept me involved, which is good," he said.
"It's been really frustrating, especially after I went pretty hard in the pre-season. To hit a bit of a roadblock at the end of pre-season was a bit of a spew, that was probably the most frustrating part, doing all the training and then not getting to play a game.
"I'm really keen to get back out there. I think CSU, they've obviously only lost the one game so far this year and look a pretty good outfit so it will be good."
Mann believes that while the Bombers still have work to do, they can go a long way this year.
"I think the boys are tracking really well. We've had some really good performances," he said.
"Obviously round one we started off really well and then round two we let that one slip so we've still got plenty of work to do.
"I think all the new guys that have come in have had an impact straight away, Browny, Kiz and Gus O'Callaghan have been huge, but I think we're definitely on the right track and once it all comes together I think we'll be a pretty hard side to beat."
