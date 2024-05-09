Big Day Out leads Weeding's assault on the Sprint Classic at Albury

Big Day Out - which ran fourth in last year's edition of the Albury Sprint Classic and lined up in last week's Wagga Town Plate - could lead the charge of trainer Craig Weeding on Friday.
Weeding will also saddle up Smuggler's Bay and Controversial Miss which is first-up from a spell in the feature event.
Big Day Out has been one of the most consistent racehorses Weeding has prepared with eight wins, 11 seconds and 13 thirds from 61 starts and earnings of $263,980.
The six-year-old has only been defeated by less than four lengths behind The Prodigal Son in his past two starts at Wagga.
"He is back in grade at Albury and still with a light enough weight. In some of his other recent runs he has been carrying more weight so I think he is well placed," he said.'
The owners of Big Day Out have had some memorable moments with one of those Jack Iori of Sydney also sharing racing Controversial Miss.
The mare is first-up since January and recently won a trial at Bendigo.
She is typical of the Weeding higher class horses with a record of seven wins, five seconds and four thirds from 32 starts and prize money of $149,635.
"She is a lot fitter for this fresh, but the distance is short of her best. She is going well enough, but normally takes a few runs to get into the money," he suggested.
"I would be more confident at 1300 metres but she is going well enough to run a decent race."
His three runners are all drawn close to each other with Smuggler's Bay in gate three, Controversial Miss (five) and Big Day Out (six).
Smuggler's Bay will be lining up for his 30th start with seven wins, three seconds and as many thirds with almost $160,000.
He has been placed at Yarra Valley, Echuca and Moonee Valley in recent starts before finishing seventh at Cranbourne at his latest start.
"He was a bit outclassed at Cranbourne and knocked up after doing work early," he said.
"He has a good draw and will be in it for a long way."
Leading jockey Danny Beasley won the race last year with Lipstick Swing and will partner Real Gun from a wide draw.
The speedy Sheila won a maiden grade race at this meeting last year and has drawn well in gate four.
Vainstream from the inside barrier is a capable type and is now with the Todd Smart stable.
The galloper trialled well behind stable mate Love Shuck at Canberra with Miss Jennifer (third in trial) winning at Goulburn this week.
Boss Lady Rocks has top weight of 61.5 kilograms and will be fitter for two starts back from a spell.
Last campaign she was competitive in metropolitan class races and has outstanding statistics at her home track with three wins, three seconds and a third from seven starts.
The mare ran second in the same race in 2022 behind Mouse Almighty, while Big Day Out was third in the inaugural running a year earlier to Brenlyn's Trooper.
Meanwhile, a race day function featuring leading Sydney trainer Bjorn Baker has been sold out.
There are eight races on Friday with the track rated a good four.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.