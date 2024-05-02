The Daily Advertiser
Widdison, Lyon combine to strike Town Plate success with The Prodigal Son

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated May 2 2024 - 6:41pm, first published 6:20pm
The Prodigal Son (red), with Jason Lyon in the saddle, storms down the outside to win the Wagga Town Plate in a photo finish at Murrumbidgee Turf Club on Thursday. Picture by Les Smith
The Prodigal Son (red), with Jason Lyon in the saddle, storms down the outside to win the Wagga Town Plate in a photo finish at Murrumbidgee Turf Club on Thursday. Picture by Les Smith

WODONGA sprinter The Prodigal Son backed up his prelude win with a barnstorming victory in the $200,000 Wagga Town Plate (1200m) on Thursday.

MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

