Widdison, Lyon combine to strike Town Plate success with The Prodigal Son

WODONGA sprinter The Prodigal Son backed up his prelude win with a barnstorming victory in the $200,000 Wagga Town Plate (1200m) on Thursday.
Just 11 days after a big win in the Town Plate Prelude, The Prodigal Son ($5.50) repeated the dose by storming home to capture the feature sprint in a photo finish.
The Prodigal Son screamed home down the outside to edge out 90-1 outsider The Wizard Of Oz by a short half head, with Gravina ($5.50) a further half neck away in third.
Albury galloper Our Last Cash was also close up for an unlucky fourth in a thrilling finish.
The Prodigal Son provided Wodonga trainer Craig Widdison with his first Wagga major, combining with well-travelled jockey Jason Lyon in what was the biggest win of his career.
The Prodigal Son entered the Town Plate as the baby of the field, taking on the race at just his 12th start and both Widdison and Lyon gave all credit to the exciting four-year-old.
"It's fantastic. He did a super job," Widdison said.
"I didn't think we were going to get there in the run but wow, he's a pretty talented horse, that's a great race to win.
"He gives himself a chance because he's just a gentleman to do anything with. So adaptable, he can win from the front, he's won from last, midfield today. He gives himself a chance. He's always shown us that he's got above average ability but he's a gentleman to do anything with to go along with it.
"I love coming to Wagga, it's my favourite track anyway and to win one of the big ones here is just fantastic for more or less locals in the area.
"These are the races that are fantastic to win and give us a chance."
Lyon said all credit to The Prodigal Son.
"He did it the tough way," Lyon said.
"We were three wide, two and a half and three wide and wobbled a bit on the bend.
"I thought I got beat.
"I was sort of stewing a bit because we did it tough but when I seen the number come up it was a good relief, it's better to go that way than the other.
"It was a huge effort by the horse."
The Town Plate continued a rapid rebuild from Widdison, who only regained his trainer's licence from a two-year disqualification midway through 2022.
Widdison paid tribute to his owners, including Greg McNulty, who bred and races The Prodigal Son, for making it possible.
"A couple of our great owners jumped straight back on board," he said.
"Greg McNulty being one of the first along with Kooringal Stud. Without them you're nothing and Greg owns a lot of horses and races a lot of horses and deserves all the success he gets."
Lyon, the 43-year-old who has ridden a winner in every state and territory in Australia, rated the win as the biggest of his career.
"It would probably be my biggest win, prizemoney wise. I've won a group three in Adelaide but that's definitely the biggest prizemoney wise," Lyon said.
"I won the Country Champs in Albury two years ago, but this is my biggest win so far. Especially for good mates as well. Some of my good mates own it, the McNultys, Greg and Ryan, and one of my best mates strapped it, Widdo's foreman Ryan Hamilton. Widdo's a good mate as well.
"You get good opportunities and you've got to get the job done. Things are going really well."
Wagga mare Asgarda started the $4.80 favourite but didn't unleash her usual finishing burst and finished ninth, only beaten two and a half lengths.
It was a big finish to Town Plate day for Widdison, who completed a race-to-race double when Duped By Spin ($3.80) took out the last race, the Benchmark 66 Showcase Handicap (1600m).
