The Prodigal Son books Wagga Town Plate ticket with dominant prelude win

PROMISING Wodonga galloper The Prodigal Son burst into Wagga Town Plate calculations with a barnstorming victory in the prelude at Wagga on Sunday.
Wodonga trainer Craig Widdison declared it will be full steam towards next month's $200,000 Wagga Town Plate (1200m) after a dominant prelude win.
The Prodigal Son ($4.40) made light work of a talented field to win the $40,000 Wagga Town Plate Prelude (1200m).
The four-year-old improved his record to four wins from just 11 starts with the win.
He downed fellow border sprinters Tap N Run ($7.50) and Canny Hell ($2.05) by two and a half lengths.
Widdison confirmed he will now push on to the Wagga Town Plate.
"Yes, definitely. It's been in our mind for 12 months for the Town Plate," Widdison said.
"After Caulfield first-up we were scratching our head, we couldn't find anything wrong with him.
"I was hoping it was just the shifty track, he continued to please us in between.
"I thought he would be hard to beat on his real form."
The Prodigal Son didn't beat a runner home first-up at Caulfield but brought his best at Wagga on Sunday.
Widdison can't see why he won't give a sight in the main event in a couple of weeks.
"It was terrific," he said.
"He'll be a lightweight chance.
"I know it's a tough race, I'm under no illusions to that but we've always have a fair rap on the horse and he's only lightly-raced and he's still got a lot more improvement to come."
Southern District trainers struck success early in the day with Tumut galloper Box Of Crackers ($2.25) taking out the $35,000 Country Boosted Maiden Plate (1200m).
Wagga trainer Scott Spackman and jockey Josh Richards combined with Dolly ($1.75) to win the $50,000 Super Maiden Showcase Plate (1000m).
Danny Beasley enjoyed a winning double, scoring on Box Of Crackers and Cable Express ($6.50).
