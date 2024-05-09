Marrar stare down barrel of finals-less season ahead of must win game

With not a win to their name yet this season, it's a round six must win for Marrar this weekend against Charles Sturt University.
In what has been a near replica of last year's start to the season, the Bombers have lost three games by two goals or less.
Add in a drought-breaking loss to The Rock-Yerong Creek and they're staring down the barrel of a final-less year.
But hope is not lost yet and playing coach Kadison Hofert said the group has a fire in their bellies.
Leading both Temora and North Wagga at half-time, a third quarter lull has been letting the side down.
"We play three really good quarters of netball but we have a bit of a lull in the third quarter that's happened every game and then we fight back in the fourth quarter, so I'm just trying to work on playing four quarters of good netball and having to come back," Hofert said.
Despite not having a win yet, she is pleased with how the side is coming together with a swell of new faces.
Last Thursday's game against North Wagga was a key moment for their attacking end.
Shooters Ava Pritchett, Kaitlin Stains, and Summer Griffiths have all newly entered the A grade side this season.
Hofert said watching them play last week, it felt like they finally clicked together for seamless play.
"I think last week against North Wagga, they finally clicked, Ava she just can shoot from anywhere, I wish we had the super shot in our league because she is unreal, and Kaitlin as well, she's such a strong body and strong minded, she's a calm face down there, then Summer is just a little pocket rocker, she's very composed for someone so young," she said.
Despite their current win-loss record, Hofert said their season isn't over yet.
With so many close calls, she admitted the girls are starting to feel frustrated but she's hoping they can use it as fire to get across the line this weekend.
Frank conversations training about what is or isn't working has helped reset them for what is a must win game.
"I'm still confident, that's what I say to the girls after every game," she said.
"We only lost to North Wagga and East Wagga by two, and we haven't been close to those teams pretty much since I've been here, especially last year we were never near those teams.
"We're trying to remain positive, it will come, we're a new team so we need to keep positive.
"This weekend's game is very important, we had a chat on Tuesday about how important these games are to win, and pretty much every game from now on, we need to win, if we want to make finals.
"I've had a look at CSU's scores but they're always a tough team especially with Holly [Judd] and and Olivia [Eyres], she's a really good shooter, so we'll just have to take it quarter by quarter, start from the get-go and play four quarters of good netball."
The Rock-Yerong Creek v North Wagga at The Rock Recreation Ground
Northern Jets v Barellan at Ardlethan Sportsground
Coleambally v Temora at Coleambally Sportsground
Marrar v Charles Sturt University at Langtry Oval
