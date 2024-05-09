The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Marrar stare down barrel of finals-less season ahead of must win game

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated May 9 2024 - 4:42pm, first published 12:23pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Summer Griffiths passes during Marrar's two goal loss to North Wagga. Picture by Les Smith
Summer Griffiths passes during Marrar's two goal loss to North Wagga. Picture by Les Smith

With not a win to their name yet this season, it's a round six must win for Marrar this weekend against Charles Sturt University.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.