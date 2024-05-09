Parents, government meet over speed changes on street of child's death

Plans to reduce the current speed along a Riverina thoroughfare where a child was fatally hit by a car last year are in the pipeline.
William Ellis was walking home from school with his three elder sisters on December 13, 2023 - just nine days before his eighth birthday - when he was hit and killed while trying to cross Market Street in Balranald.
This year William's parents launched a petition calling on Transport for NSW to either install a zebra crossing on Market Street, flashing lights and a crossing, or implement a school zone with a 40 kilometre speed reduction.
Following the family's calls, supported by St Joseph's Catholic Primary School principal Natalie Lay and the Balranald Shire Council, Transport for NSW met with William's parents to discuss plans.
"Transport for NSW is deeply saddened by the death of William Ellis in December, 2023," a spokesperson for Transport for NSW said.
"Regional Director West Alistair Lunn met with William's parents in Balranald this week and is working closely with them and Balranald Shire Council to improve safety for vulnerable pedestrians crossing the Sturt Highway, including establishing a High Pedestrian Activity Area.
"Transport for NSW is currently reviewing the 50 km/h speed limit and existing infrastructure along the Sturt Highway / Market Street through Balranald, with plans under way to have a 40 km/h speed limit in place in coming months.
"We are working closely with Balranald Shire Council throughout this process to identify the most appropriate way forward."
Balranald Shire Council's director of infrastructure and planning services, David McKinley, said the council is championing for the family's call.
"In a recent Local Emergency Management Committee (LEMC) meeting held in Balranald Shire Council Chambers it was passed by the LEMC that Council would make application to Transport for NSW for the establishment of a 40km/h High Pedestrian Activity Area (HPAA) on the Market Street, Balranald," Mr McKinley said.
"These zones are part of the NSW Government initiative to create a safer environment for all concerned, children, cyclists, pedestrians, and motorists.
"Transport for NSW have responded with an approval to which council is in the process of organising materials and signage and a media release advising the community of the planned establishment."
Mr McKinley said further discussions will take place during an upcoming meeting.
