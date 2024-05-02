'I didn't know this kind of pain existed': Family's fight after son's death

Every day seven-year-old Riverina schoolboy William Ellis would wake up and tell his mother that he loved her.
The last time the kind-hearted, friendly boy uttered those words to his adoring mother Kylie Gebert was on December 13, 2023 - nine days before his eighth birthday and the day he was struck and killed by a car in Balranald.
William, described as a small boy with a big smile and an even bigger heart, had been attempting to cross Market Street on his way home from school - and was only a block away from his house - when he was hit.
The past five months have been absolute hell for Mrs Gebert, William's father Shaun Ellis and his five sisters, whose lives will never be the same again.
Mrs Gebert this week launched an online campaign calling for safety upgrades on Market Street - the name of the section of Sturt Highway that passes through the western Riverina town.
Following the tragedy, a "high pedestrian activity area" sign was erected on both sides of the shopping precinct on the street, but Mrs Gebert and Mr Ellis say it is not enough to ensure no more lives are lost.
"All of the kids on this side of the highway have no other way to get to school but to cross the highway," Mrs Gebert said.
"We have miners coming to town. We have B-doubles, B-triples and road trains coming through.
"The first time my mum ran the petition she counted 135 trucks in two-and-a-half hours.
"It's a shockingly-busy road."
Mrs Gebert, like many other residents, had first advocated for safety upgrades along the street three years ago when they first moved to Balranald.
Had she been heard, it's possible she might still have William with her today.
"It just infuriates me that it's taken this [a death] to happen," she said.
"Three years ago, when we moved into town, I phoned around and got the kids bus passes and rang up to see where the kids would get picked up - but we weren't on the bus route.
"There is no bus route for this side of the highway at all."
The loss of a child isn't something Mrs Gebert would wish on her worst enemy.
"It gutted our family," she said.
"It's like everything is gone, all of the love and happiness.
"I didn't even know this kind of pain existed.
"I can't explain it, it's just beyond imaginable, none of us are ever going to be the same.
"A little boy has died nine days before his eighth birthday, 12 days before Christmas and two days before the end of the school year."
Mr Ellis said if they could make a change and get upgrades made to the area, it will mean their boy didn't die for nothing.
"That's what it seems like, that he's died for nothing," he said.
Mr Ellis said William was an amazing motorbike rider who was friends with absolutely everyone.
The family are calling for safe and designated pedestrian zebra crossings at both the Market Street and Myall Street intersection and the Market Street and We Street intersection, or a school crossing, traffic lights or a reduced speed limit to 40km/h with flashing lights.
So far their online petition has garnered more than 790 signatures, while hardcopy petitions have also been distributed across Balranald.
To sign the petition can be signed via the change.org website.
