New details in alleged Wagga kidnapping case emerge as accused duo named

New details have come to light after a man was allegedly kidnapped and injured at a Wagga property earlier this year.
Mount Austin woman Melanie Anne Sutherland, 40, appeared in the Wagga Local Court on Wednesday charged with one count of taking/detaining in company with the intent to get advantage, occasioning actual bodily harm.
Police documents tendered to the court allege Sutherland and co-accused Mount Austin man Heath Edward Simpson, 34, detained a man with the intent to obtain advantage and inflict actual bodily harm.
Police allege between 12pm on March 10, 2024 and 12pm the following day, the pair detained the 55-year-old victim "without consent".
Police further allege the reason for detaining the man was to obtain a motor vehicle.
Police say while the victim was being detained, both Simpson and Sutherland inflicted "actual bodily harm" on him.
In court on Wednesday, Sutherland faced one count of taking/detaining in company with the intent to get advantage, occasioning actual bodily harm.
The case against Sutherland was adjourned for charge certification and will return to court on July 3.
Meanwhile, a solicitor for co-accused Heath Edward Simpson, 34, also appeared in the Wagga Local Court on Wednesday.
Simpson is also facing one count of taking/detaining in company with the intent to get advantage, occasioning actual bodily harm.
Police prosecutor sergeant Priscilla Jones requested that Magistrate Melissa Humphreys adjourn the matter for charge certification.
Magistrate Humphreys agreed and set down the matter to return to court on July 10.
Simpson was refused bail and ordered to appear via video link at the next court appearance.
The pair were charged in March over the alleged kidnapping and injuring of a 55-year-old who was found locked in a Mount Austin home.
Officers from the State Crime Command's Raptor Squad, with assistance from Traffic and Highway Patrol, Southern Regional Enforcement Squad and officers attached to Riverina Police District, conducted an operation targeting outlaw motorcycle gangs and organised criminal networks from March 12 to March 14.
During the operation, on Wednesday March 13, officers attached to the Riverina Police District with assistance from specialist officers searched a premises in Northcott Parade, Mount Austin.
During the search, officers found a 55-year old male inside with injuries, who was allegedly detained against his will.
Simpson and Sutherland were arrested at the scene and taken to the Wagga police station.
They were both charged and the man was remanded in custody, while the woman was released on conditional bail.
