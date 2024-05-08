The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

New details in alleged Wagga kidnapping case emerge as accused duo named

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated May 9 2024 - 8:29am, first published 5:01am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A duo charged over the alleged kidnapping of a 55-year-old man in Wagga earlier this year have been named as the case returned before the Wagga Local Court on Wednesday. File picture
A duo charged over the alleged kidnapping of a 55-year-old man in Wagga earlier this year have been named as the case returned before the Wagga Local Court on Wednesday. File picture

New details have come to light after a man was allegedly kidnapped and injured at a Wagga property earlier this year.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Mangelsdorf

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.