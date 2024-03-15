Kidnapped, injured man found during Raptor Squad's Wagga bikie raids

An injured man being held against his will was discovered in a Wagga home during a string of bikie raids by Riverina and specialist state police.
A woman and two men have been charged with allegedly kidnapping and injuring a 55-year-old who was found locked in a Mount Austin home.
Officers from the State Crime Command's Raptor Squad, with assistance from Traffic and Highway Patrol, Southern Regional Enforcement Squad and officers attached to Riverina Police District, conducted an operation targeting outlaw motorcycle gangs and organised criminal networks from March 12 to March 14.
Three people were also arrested and charged for outstanding warrants after six homes across the city were searched under firearm prohibition compliance orders.
During the operation, on Wednesday, March 13, officers attached to the Riverina Police District with assistance from specialist officers searched a premises in Northcott Parade, Mount Austin.
During the search, officers found a 55-year old male inside with injuries, who they will allege was detained against his will.
A 33-year-old man and 40-year-old woman were arrested at the scene and taken to Wagga police station.
They were both charged with take/detain in company with intent to get advantage, occasioning actual bodily harm.
The man remains in custody after being refused bail, while the woman was released on conditional bail.
They are due to appear in Wagga Local Court on Wednesday, May 8.
During the operation, officers searched homes on Patamba Street in Kooringal, Boree Avenue in Forest Hill, Adams Street in Ashmont, Hayes Street in North Wagga and French Place and Girraween Mews in Glenfield Park.
Traffic and Highway Patrol Riverina officers, with assistance from Raptor Highway Patrol crews, issued 13 traffic infringement notices, detected one positive random drug test, and issued two defect notices.
Commander of the Riverina Police District, Superintendent Andrew Spliet, said the operation sent a strong message to all involved in criminal activity in the Riverina.
"This two-day operation has put a substantial dent in criminal activity in the Riverina Police District," Superintendent Spliet said.
"This isn't the first, nor will it be the last, major compliance operation involving specialist police, including the Raptor Squad officers, to bolster the great work being done locally within the police district to crack down on illegal activity in our communities."
Commander of the State Crime Command's Raptor Squad, Detective Superintendent Andrew Koutsoufis, said this deployment demonstrated the command's commitment to tackling regional crime.
"Residents in regional NSW can expect to see more of Raptor Squad as we continue to take on various deployments and operations," he said.
"These deployments - as well as through our fully fledged Raptor North and Raptor South squads - means Raptor have far-reaching capabilities tackling crime across the state."
Anyone with information that may assist investigators is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.
