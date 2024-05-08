The Daily Advertisersport
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Farrer League

Close to $2.5 million awarded to AFL Riverina clubs to improve facilities

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated May 8 2024 - 3:32pm, first published 1:59pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke (third from left) with members of the Ganmain Grong Grong Matong Lions Football Netball Club Kendra Kerrisk, Jason Hamblin, Bron Hatty, Warwick Smith, Guy Purcell, and Alexander Patterson. Picture supplied
Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke (third from left) with members of the Ganmain Grong Grong Matong Lions Football Netball Club Kendra Kerrisk, Jason Hamblin, Bron Hatty, Warwick Smith, Guy Purcell, and Alexander Patterson. Picture supplied

Two AFL Riverina clubs have been successful in their applications to the state government's Level the Playing Field program.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

More from sports

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.