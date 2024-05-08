High hopes for a draw after Captain's Catch books his place in $100K final

WAGGA trainer Brett Woodhouse hopes he can get a favourable draw with Captain's Catch in next week's $100,000 Regional Championships Riverina Final after an impressive heat win on Tuesday night.
Captain's Catch ($1.22) booked his place in the feature final on Friday week with a dominant all-the-way heat victory at Riverina Paceway on Tuesday night.
Captain's Catch won by the biggest margin of the three heats, 15 metres, defeating Moneys On Matilda ($8.50) and Here Comes Bobby ($11) in a mile rate of 1:56.3 for the 2270m journey.
The in-form Ellen Jones stable took out the earlier two heats with Hy Poactive ($1.12) and Captain Tom ($9.00), with both driven by Blake Jones.
Woodhouse was happy to be through to the $100,000 final.
"I was happy. We were rapt to get through, it's a relief," Woodhouse said.
Woodhouse said now they will rely on a favourable barrier draw to try and turn the tables on unbeaten four-year-old Hy Poactive in the final.
Hy Poactive chased down Captain's Catch at Coolamon on ANZAC Day to win by a head.
"It's just going to come down to the draw," Woodhouse said.
"I think Blake Jones' horse is obviously the best horse, Hy Poactive, it's the best horse in the race. We need a bit of luck and a draw."
Woodhouse would ideally draw to lead with Captain's Catch.
"I think that will be the ideal situation," he said.
"It depends where a lot of other horses draw too. It will be interesting.
"It's good that I'm not driving, I don't have to think about that. My work's done, he's fit, he's right, I've just got to get him through to next week and then hand him over to Blake (Micallef), say all the best mate and then tell him what he's done wrong when he gets back!
"No, he'll work it out for himself, I don't give him any instructions."
Woodhouse conceded that the rest of the field has the task in front of them to beat Hy Poactive despite Captain's Catch getting within a head of him last month.
"Obviously Blake's horse is probably on the way up though," he reasoned.
"He's faster than us. I think we need to get ahead of him at some stage.
"It just depends, if he leads and someone sticks it to him well that might change things, without wishing bad luck on someone else but that's probably what needs to happen."
Hy Poactive went rough for a few strides early but still managed to find the front and win by seven metres from Titiwha ($71) and Wild Imagination ($12) in a mile rate of 1:56.5.
The four-year-old highlighted his speed, producing a final quarter of 26.9 while appearing to do it relatively easy.
Jones then fired Captain Tom out of the gate as he produced the fastest wins of the heat, scoring in a mile rate of 1:55.8.
The former Victorian won by 4.8 metres from Joycies Lad ($2.15) and Petes Big Jim ($71).
Meantime, The Daily Advertiser wishes to correct a mistake from the story on the scratching of James McPherson's pacers for the series.
El Camino is raced by Johnny Star Racing and James' father Scott, not Shane, as it was incorrectly stated in the story.
The Daily Advertiser apologises for the error.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.