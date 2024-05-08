The Daily Advertiser
High hopes for a draw after Captain's Catch books his place in $100K final

MM
By Matt Malone
May 8 2024 - 10:31am
Wagga trainer Brett Woodhouse with Captain's Catch after his Regional Championships heat win on Tuesday night. Picture by Riverina Paceway
WAGGA trainer Brett Woodhouse hopes he can get a favourable draw with Captain's Catch in next week's $100,000 Regional Championships Riverina Final after an impressive heat win on Tuesday night.

