The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

McPherson pacers scratched from lucrative Regional Championships series

MM
By Matt Malone
May 6 2024 - 5:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Albury trainer-driver James McPherson with stable star El Camino. Picture by Stu McCormick
Albury trainer-driver James McPherson with stable star El Camino. Picture by Stu McCormick

TWO major players have been ruled out of this year's Regional Championships under controversial circumstances.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.