The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

See the action as the Mortimer Legends Gala Day gets students on the field

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
May 7 2024 - 4:32pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kooringal Public School's Charlotte Matthews. Picture by Bernard Humphreys
Kooringal Public School's Charlotte Matthews. Picture by Bernard Humphreys

Wagga's next generation of rugby league superstars took to the field on Monday in the Mortimer Legends Gala Day.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.