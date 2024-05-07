See the action as the Mortimer Legends Gala Day gets students on the field

Wagga's next generation of rugby league superstars took to the field on Monday in the Mortimer Legends Gala Day.
More than 60 teams from 18 schools across the region arrived at Equex Centre for the round robin event.
NRL Game Development Officer Courtney Barratt said the even was a huge success, with positive feedback flooding in.
"It was awesome," Barratt said.
"It was an incredible day and so nice to see all the kids out there enjoying their footy.
"We've had some really lovely feedback from the day which is always nice, a lot of work always goes into it and it's nice to hear back from teachers and students with their experiences of the day and they've all been positive which is amazing."
Split across three divisions, students were given the best opportunity to compete against like-skilled teams.
Two tackle divisions, for both experienced and non-experienced players, and a leaguetag division were ran on the day.
Barratt said by splitting out teams with players who have played before, the games can be more welcoming to new players.
"We introduced the splitting of the tackle divisions last year or the year before, the idea being that it enables kids to play against other teams of the same experience," she said.
"I think it makes it more enjoyable and it means kids can get involved without the worry of going out there and playing against kids that have got more experience than them.
"Having the experienced division gives kids a chance that do play weekend footy to go out there and compete against kids of similar experience and whilst also giving kids that haven't played before a chance to have a run around and try it out."
The Daily Advertiser photographer Bernard Humphreys was at Equex Centre capturing all the action.
