Brothers overcome clunky first half, Adriaenssens shines at dummy half

Wagga Brothers have hit their stride with another comfortable win over Young this weekend.
Brothers went into the halftime break a try up on the Cherrypickers, and though the travellers scored first in the second period, two quick crosses secured the home side their second win of the year.
Coach Chris Suckling was pleased with the win but admitted he didn't think the side put on their best performance.
Though they came back from their "clunky" first half, Suckling said it was a frustrating day.
"It seemed like the more we tried, the harder we tried, it didn't get better," Suckling said.
"It was just one of those days where our passes didn't stick, passes were going to ground.
"The first half was a bit clunky but the second half was a bit better, and a couple of smart tries got it over the line.
"We got the result in the end, that's the main thing."
Young came out firing in the second half, and Visharn Edwards passed for their only try early.
But within six six minutes, Brothers had not only retaliated once, but twice.
Perfect kicking from Brooke Wiggett sealed the deal.
While pleased with how quickly they fired back, Suckling said he would prefer to not be in the position in the first place.
"They don't like getting scored on, it's a bit of pride for themselves," he said.
"It's good that they can reply like that but you don't want to rely on that also, hopefully you're in front all the time, not coming from behind all the time."
Naomi Adriaenssens was particularly impressive, with Bridget Horsley saying she provided a much needed boost for the side.
Stepping up while her teammates struggled to find their feet, she was reliable throughout the whole game.
"She played really well, in a team that wasn't performing very well she stood up and took the ball from dummy half and ran a couple of metres every time when no one else was there to take a run," Horsley said.
"She stood up when everyone else didn't really."
Horsley said Adriaenssens performance was a boost for the Brothers as they went into the second half of the game.
This year the squad has a good balance of older heads and upcoming young talent, that has benefited them in the early stages of the season.
"I think a lot of old heads in the team brings a lot of experience and the young guns bring some speed and learning as well," Horsley said.
"The juniors are willing to learn which is a good thing, they listen to us a lot and the older girls take them under their wing as well."
On the road to Junee for their round five game, their first away from home for the year, Horsely is looking forward to a tough match.
She's hopeful strong training runs this week will set them up for another win, with starting their game strong one of their main focuses moving forward.
Temora 64 d Gundagai 0
Junee 32 d Tumut 20
Brothers 18 d Young 4
Kangaroos 32 d Albury 4
Ladder
Kangaroos 8, Temora 6, Brothers 6, Junee 5, Albury 4, Southcity 4, Young 3, Tumut 2, Gundagai 2
