Defensive grind pays off for Kangaroos in narrow win over Brothers

They have had the perfect start to the season so far, but Wagga Kangaroos coach Paul Watson said his side still has plenty of improvement ahead of them.
Kangaroos locked in a 10-6 win over their local rivals, Brothers in what Watson said was a grinding game.
Spending far more time defending than attacking, there were ample learning opportunities, but Watson was glad for the win.
"It was just a very tough game, both teams were very strong defensively and it made it very hard to break the line and score points," Watson said.
"We didn't do ourselves any favours that's for sure, we made a lot of mistakes but the pleasing thing for me and the team was that we were able to defend them and turn them away.
"We defended for about 75 per cent of the game which was obviously not ideal but we managed to get the job done, which was really pleasing."
Defending so much of the game was tough physically on the girls, with the belting sun not making the job any easier.
Lower on numbers than usual, Watson said the players were feeling their efforts by the end of the game.
This year the side has welcomed a new cohort to the club, some from out of town but many new to the game.
Teaching them a new sport has been a challenge in itself, but Watson said it's one the entire team has benefited from.
"It is tough, it's challenging but it's also rewarding teaching those girls, I only mentioned it to a couple of girls during the week that their progression already through the preseason training runs has been really pleasing and rewarding to see, and they're only going to get better as the as the season goes on," Watson said.
"They're putting in the effort and they're getting good rewards for their efforts and as a coach that's what you want to see.
"We're still in the early stages of trying to gel together as a team, and there are really good signs there.
"Once they start to learn each other's game, how they play will only benefit from that."
Watson said the broader group has welcomed the new players with open arms, and have done well to lead them on the field.
Older heads Shannon Pike and Jessica Jolliffe have been instrumental in keeping the new and young faces engaged.
Leaders on the field, it seems their leadership skills coincide with improved performances.
"Everyone had an impact and had their moments, which was really good to see, but Shannon Pike and Jess Jolliffe really played their best games," Watson said.
"Jess has just as come back from having a baby at the end of last season, she's only two games back and she had a really good game and a big impact in it.
"Shannon Pike played her best game that I've seen her play in the last three or four years."
So early in the season Watson is excited with what the team is showing so far, and anticipates they will continue to be strong as they improve together.
Junee 12 drew Young 12
Junee: T Bouffler, A Willis, G Carroll tries. Young: C Jones 2, I Bedford tries.
Kangaroos 10 d Brothers 6
Kangaroos: H Watson, J Jolliffe tries; J Pinney goal. Brothers: M Dunn try; B Wiggett goal.
Southcity 20 d Albury 12
Southcity: M Kearnes 2, B Porter, N Kember tries; T McCann-Dillon, M Kearnes goals. Albury: J Harris 2, N Clemson tries.
Temora 38 d Tumut 12
Temora: E Perrot 2, J Hughes 2, Z Bent 2, R Wilesmith tries; E Perrot 5 goals. Tumut: E Rossiter, S Thomas, unnamed tries.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.