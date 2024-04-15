Temora starts premiership defence in style, ex-juniors shine in Young

The Dragons have been pushed early in their premiership defence, just holding on for a six-point win in their round one clash with Junee.
In a try-for-try game with the Diesels, the Dragons were able to retain the lead just long enough to return home with a 20-14 win.
Kicker Emily Perrot was a standout for the travelling side and with her kicking well on target, she's hoping the team has set themselves up for another strong season.
Welcoming in several new faces to this year's side, Perrot is hoping they will continue to gel as the season wears on.
"I'm really excited for the season, we've got a lot of work to do obviously but it was our first game so we're just feeling everything out and see how we go," Perrot said.
"We started pretty rusty in defence, but we came into our own at the end and started to gel a bit more, and hopefully that will improve over the next few weeks."
Welcoming new faces into the side, Perrot was pleased with how they performed in their first game for the year.
Stepping into the side includes representative player Sophie Bowley, alongside Amelia Murphy, Grace Barker, and Bella McDermott.
"We've got a couple of new faces to learn the ropes, but they've come in really, really well," Perrot said.
Kicking well, missing just one conversion, Perrot said it felt like the ball was coming off her boot well, despite feeling like the season snuck up on her.
Expecting an increase in training and intensity now the season has begun, Perrot is anticipating it will be a tough season.
"I think we've got a bit of attention this year, everyone is coming for us, so we're going to have people out for us every week, I think," she said.
"[The attention] doesn't really bother us, I think we're sort of the same as last year, we're a pretty easy going group, and it doesn't really worry us at all."
It was the best start to the season the Cherrypickers could have asked for, handing a 38-point smashing to Southcity.
Coach Andrew Smith said he couldn't be happier with how his side played.
With at least 10 pre-season games under their belts before round one, Smith said they are primed for a big season.
"The girls went out there and played as if they've been playing together for half a season already, it was very very pleasing to see," Smith said.
"Those pre-season games were imperative, last year we had a few booked in but we ended up only get one because of a few cancellations, so I worked really hard to to give us as much football as possible.
"I think for the girls, we started our preseason at the end of January and and you've got to give a bit of taste of that football in between training, so they've got the light at the end of the tunnel, you have to keep everyone interested because it is a long preseason without football."
Halves Mollie Hogan and Chloe Jones were standouts for Smith, controlling the ball well and taking on on-field leadership roles.
"Both our halves were excellent, controlling the play, but I think the best thing about the win was it was really hard to to pick players player or three, two, one votes, and you know you're going good when that's the case," he said.
"We've got a lot of younger girls that have come up this year and we thought they might be a bit intimidated but they hit the ground running which was excellent."
KANGAROOS 28 d TUMUT 4
ALBURY 14 d GUNDAGAI 6
YOUNG 42 d SOUTHCITY 4
TEMORA 20 d JUNEE 14
Ladder
Young 2, Kangaroos 2, Albury 2, Temora 2, Brothers 2, Junee 0, Gundagai 0, Tumut 0, Southcity 0
