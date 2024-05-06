The Daily Advertisersport
Mater Dei responds against Wagga High; TRAC overcomes Kooringal challenge

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
May 6 2024 - 8:59pm
Mater Dei's Ethan Drum takes a strong pack mark down back during their Carroll Cup clash against Wagga High. Picture by Bernard Humphreys
Mater Dei's Ethan Drum takes a strong pack mark down back during their Carroll Cup clash against Wagga High. Picture by Bernard Humphreys

Fantastic defensive effort leads Mater Dei to strong victory over Wagga High

Ethan Drum starred while Harrison Wheeler kicked four goals as Mater Dei Catholic College (MDCC) notched up an impressive 43-point win over Wagga High School.

JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

