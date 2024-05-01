The Daily Advertisersport
Kildare victorious over Mater Dei while Wagga High makes statement

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated May 1 2024 - 9:18pm, first published 9:00pm
TRAC's Skipper Pigram and Wagga High's Cameron Morphett battle for control of the footy during their Carroll Cup round one clash. Picture by Tom Dennis
TRAC's Skipper Pigram and Wagga High's Cameron Morphett battle for control of the footy during their Carroll Cup round one clash. Picture by Tom Dennis

Kildare start title defence on front foot with a strong win over Mater Dei

Kildare Catholic College started their Carroll Cup defence strongly by claiming a 47-point win over Mater Dei Catholic College in their grand final rematch.

JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

