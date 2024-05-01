Kildare victorious over Mater Dei while Wagga High makes statement

Kildare Catholic College started their Carroll Cup defence strongly by claiming a 47-point win over Mater Dei Catholic College in their grand final rematch.
They had control of the game early and were never really challenged as they eventually ran out comfortable 10.10 (70) to 3.5 (23) winners over Mater Dei.
Kildare coach Ryan Price was pleased by the performance of his side who started their quest for a three-peat in dominant fashion.
"They played very well," Price said.
"Mater Dei kicked a few goals in the last quarter, but I thought overall our boys were pretty good.
"There was some good fight and a few good individual performances, but overall they were good."
Kildare went into quarter time up by 20 points and they then extended that margin out to 28 at the major break.
Two unanswered goals in the third quarter saw them take a 40-point lead into the final break before Mater Dei showed a bit of fight in the last term.
Consecutive goals to Harvey Brown and Harrison Wheeler brought the margin back to 35 points, however Kildare responded through Will Scott and Tyler Jordan to run out big winners.
Price said he was most pleased about the work rate shown from his side in the win and their toughness in the contest.
"Just their willingness to work for each other," he said.
"We spoke about being hard for longer, so they were quite tough tonight.
"Oscar Perrot I thought was outstanding tonight, Coby Bourke certainly led from the front he's one of our captains and he played very well."
As with any first hit out there's going to be things to improve upon and Price believed their defensive work could do with some tidying up.
"Just our ability to defend," he said.
"Mater Dei was able to tic tac toe us through a bit, just hit up short leads and we were just a bit lazy there and letting them sort of run past us.
"That's certainly an area to work on, but it's school footy so you are always going to have a few issues like that."
Perrot finished with two goals and he was arguably best on ground after a stellar performance.
Price praised the efforts of the young gun who had a significant impact on the outcome of the game.
"He was very good," he said.
"I think he kicked a cracker on the weekend too from all reports and he only played his first grade debut a few weeks ago.
"He's one of our best players and he went well last year as well, but it's not just Oscar.
"Lachie Field, Coby Bourke and Gus Lyons was very good down back as well, there's heaps of good players tonight really."
Full Time
KCC 3.3 5.6 7.8 10.10 (70)
MDCC 0.1 1.2 1.4 3.5 (23)
GOALS: KCC: T Jordan 3, O Perrot 2, K Lawler, C Mattingly, J Withers, H Higgins, W Scott; MDCC: H Brown 2, H Wheeler
BEST: KCC: O Perrot, C Bourke, H Higgins, L Bruce, T Jordan, L Field; MDCC: L Crittenden, B Parker, B Edmunds, C Schneider, E Drum, C O'Reilly
A haul of seven goals from captain Crawford Wadley guided Wagga High School to an impressive 50-point win over The Riverina Anglican College (TRAC).
Wadley was on fire early kicking two goals in the opening term and he led from the front as Wagga High ran out commanding 10.11 (71) to 3.3 (21) victors.
Wagga High coach Liam James was proud of the effort of his side who definitely put the rest of the Carroll Cup competition on notice.
"Yeah it was unreal," James said.
"We wanted to come out this week and make a bit of a statement against those stronger schools over the last few years.
"We 100 per cent did that and I was really proud of all the boys."
Wadley's two goals in the opening term saw Wagga High carry an eight-point lead into the first break.
He then kicked another two in the second with a further goal from teammate Hunter Whyte extended their lead to 30 at the main change.
Wadley wasn't done however and he booted his third and fourth consecutive goals which saw Wagga High take a 43-point lead into three-quarter-time.
Two goals to one in the final quarter would then see Wagga High run out comfortable 50-point winners.
It was an impressive first game from Wagga High and James said he was really impressed with his side's consistency throughout the four quarters.
"Just the consistency and our ability to go long and deep to our forwards," he said.
"Everyone played their role and the tackle pressure was unreal, we looked really good when we went long and deep.
"We are quite a good marking side at the moment."
It wasn't a complete performance however and James revealed there's a few things he'd like to tidy up ahead of their next game.
"On transition a little we got killed when it got out the back one or two times," he said.
"But we addressed it at quarter time and from then on it only happened once for the rest of the game.
"That's probably the only thing."
It was a real captain's game from Wadley and James agreed he was sensational in their victory.
"It's a bit of a luxury to have him and Caleb Walker floating around the forward line," he said.
"We can open up that space for them and they just continue to impress me, they've both been playing unreal on the weekends and they've brought their form into school footy which has been unreal."
Full Time
WWHS 2.3 5.8 8.9 10.11 (71)
TRAC 1.1 1.2 2.2 3.3 (21)
GOALS: WWHS: C Wadley 7, H Whyte, H Bent, C Walker; TRAC: H Byrnes, D Kalmeier, W Howard
BEST: WWHS: C Wadley, C Walker, H Bent, R Kemp, L Moore, A Wolter; TRAC: S Lenton, N Hamblin, H Glanvill, J Kingham, D Kalmaier, O Irvin
