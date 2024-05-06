The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Hawks vindicated by League Equalisation Panel's (LEP) ruling on Morton

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated May 6 2024 - 5:11pm, first published 4:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
East Wagga-Kooringal recruit Dylan Morton has been classified as a two-point player again, following a ruling from AFL Riverina's League Equalisation Panel (LEP). Picture by Bernard Humphreys
East Wagga-Kooringal recruit Dylan Morton has been classified as a two-point player again, following a ruling from AFL Riverina's League Equalisation Panel (LEP). Picture by Bernard Humphreys

EAST Wagga-Kooringal's Farrer League premiership hopes have been boosted by an important appeal victory.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.