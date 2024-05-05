Wanderers finished up by five, but Heller believes it should have been more

The Wagga City Wanderers mounted a 5-0 win this weekend, but coach Andy Heller believes it could have been more.
Pleased to have another win on the board, Heller didn't hold back, saying he would have liked to see more goals scored in their win over Canberra White Eagles.
"It should have been more, but we deserved the win, we played very well," Heller said.
"It's been the story of our season, our goal difference could and should have been a lot higher than it has been so far.
"We got the job done quickly and we perhaps just didn't load up as much as we could have but we played very good football and made life difficult for them which was good to see."
Scoring four of their five goals in the first half, Heller said the side didn't make less opportunities in the second half, but the ones they did make weren't capitalised on.
Feeling as though not capitalising has been an ongoing issue for the side, Heller said increasing player confidence in front of goal will help them moving forward.
Though he would have liked to see more shots find the back of the net for his players sake, he isn't concerned about missed shots having a negative impact on the side overall.
While goal difference can be an important factor later in the season, he said while they are winning games, it's not a be all, end all statistic.
"I'm not particularly concerned by it, you don't need to win by 10, but I think sometimes goal difference at the end of the season can play a part," he said.
"So it's good that we're getting into those situations and those opportunities for that to be our biggest problem."
The squad had four goal scorers on Saturday, with Thomas Yongai slotting two, though a clerical error on Dribl assigned his second to Naser Smoqy.
Starting the season in the 23s, Yongai has worked his way into the top grade starting side and has scored twice in the last three games.
Heller is pleased with the spread of goal scorers this weekend.
"[Thomas Tongai] didn't start the season in first grade, so he should be really pleased with himself there," Heller said.
"It has been a huge effort from him but I think otherwise we just showed our ability in attack and the fact that we're creating opportunities all across the park.
"I think everybody had a cracking game but Nather [Al Hasan] out at right back was fantastic, I think that was probably his best game so far, Max [Prest] has been incredible all season and led the game well, and Zac [Steele] backed up his performance last week with another top performance and a good goal that kick us off."
The Wanderers are back at home next week, and Heller is looking forward to the travel break.
Pleased with the first five rounds of the season, to only be on the road once this month is a welcomed realisation.
Only a handful of last year's squad remains in the top side, and the rest from driving is well timed.
Heller is pleased how the Wanderers system players and local talents have taken to the higher level game.
"We've been working really hard on our system and how we want to play, how we want to approach games, going through attack and defence, the boys have trusted me and we're getting the rewards that we deserve," Heller said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.