Prime Train declares himself a 'Two Blue for life' after Barellan adventure

THE 'Prime Train' has declared himself a 'Barellan Two Blue for life' after enjoying his taste of Farrer League football on Saturday.
Unfortunately Tom Baulch's guest appearance couldn't inspire the Two Blues to their first win of the season as Temora ran out comfortable winners, 14.12 (96) to 2.4 (16) at Barellan Sportsground.
Baulch kicked one of Barellan's two goals and won a lot of the footy through the midfield but wasn't able to stop a strong Temora victory.
The Prime Train said he loved his entire Barellan experience as part of his international roadshow for the season.
"It was good fun. Obviously finished off unfortunately getting beaten but it was really good. The boys were fantastic," Baulch said.
"It's been such a different experience to anything I've experienced and it will be so different to any other experience I've got coming up for the rest of the year.
"I'm at Kalgoorlie next week then New York and London over the next few weeks so I'm definitely travelling around and Barellan to London is completely different places to play footy."
Baulch was happy enough with hit output for Barellan.
"I think I went alright, I don't know. I kicked half of our goals!" he said.
"It was good, it's always tough week to week going to different teams with new teammates but the boys were honestly fantastic, they looked after me.
"Throughout Thursday and Friday, training and during the day as well, I was very, very fortunate. I stayed with the coach Thursday night, stayed with the captain Friday night, I've got the full Barellan Two Blues experience.
"I've done it all, I've been to the sponsors, I'm locked in, I'm a Barellan Two Blue for life now."
Baluch was happy enough with the standard of football on display as well.
"It was good. It was open, there was a lot of space on that big Barellan ground," he said.
"I would like to play and trial the Riverina League and compare and contrast, obviously coming from the O&M, it's obviously a bit stronger, but I'm pretty keen to continue plying my trade in various leagues and seeing the difference in each of them."
Most of all, after getting a first hand look at Barellan's footy club, he believes it's crucial that clubs like the Two Blues continue to push forward.
"It's a population of 297, I think, at Barellan so I guess they get a lot of their players from Griffith and Leeton and those types of areas which is good to see," he said.
"It's good to see that these country football clubs still exist I think because it's hard with lessening numbers in country towns but it's really good to see that these country football clubs have donors and sponsors and people that make it a reality for everyone to keep playing, which was awesome."
Baluch, who has been targeted during a lot of his footy experiences, had nothing but positive things to say about Temora.
"They were good. I think when they're winning convincingly they're a bit like there's not really any point in going hunting," he said.
"I hope a lot of opposition do see what I'm trying to do for country and local footy.
"It's hard, obviously people do want to take your head off sometimes but Temora were fantastic, they were really good."
It was a reasonably tight beginning at Barellan on Saturday but a six-goal second quarter from Temora put the game to bed, opening up a 49-point half-time lead.
Temora co-coach Will Reinhold continued his brilliant start to the season with another strong three-goal game.
Temora Kangaroos 3.1 9.4 10.8 14.12 (96)
Barellan Two Blues 0.3 1.3 2.3 2.4 (16)
GOALS: Temora Kangaroos: W.Reinhold 3, J.Cullen 2, L.Sinclair 2, B.Burgess 2, D.Leary 2, J.Morton 1, K.Shea 1, S.Quinn 1; Barellan Two Blues: T.Baulch 1, S.Bourchier 1
BEST: Temora Kangaroos Seniors: Not submitted; Barellan Two Blues: H.Gilmout, B.Radovanovic, R.Irvin, D.Campbell, H.Morris
NOT even the late withdrawal of full-forward James Roberts could slow The Rock-Yerong Creek down after a massive win over Coleambally on Saturday.
The Magpies made it five straight wins to begin their Farrer League premiership defence with a 124-point smashing of the Blues, 24.7 (151) to 4.3 (27) at Victoria Park.
Curtis Steele and Riley Budd both kicked five goals apiece and dominated in the win for the Magpies.
TRYC co-coach Heath Russell was pleased with his team's display.
"Our depth at the moment is probably the most pleasing thing because we do have guys out but the guys stepping in are performing their roles," Russell said.
"Coly, they're a dangerous team, because they turn up every week so to come out and put the game away early was pleasing and then to carry that on and be fairly consistent for the four quarters was good.
"There were still little moments but that's being a really harsh critic, it was a fairly dominant four-quarter performance, which was pleasing."
Tom Yates, Aiden Ridley and Cooper Diessel were other Magpies to shine in the win.
TRYC Magpies 8.1 14.4 20.4 24.7 (151)
Coleambally Blues 1.1 1.2 3.3 4.3 (27)
GOALS: TRYC Magpies: C.Steele 5, R.Budd 5, D.Roberts 3, D.Bauer 3, T.Yates 3, H.White 1, J.Prestage 1, T.post 1, S.Williams 1, C.de Brueys-Diessel 1; Coleambally Blues: R.Best 1, N.Graham 1, J.Breed 1, D.Bennett 1
BEST: TRYC Magpies: J.Kemp, W.Adams, A.Ridley, D.Roberts, C.Steele, R.Budd; Coleambally Blues: B.Argus, D.Bennett, C.Hayes, K.Bennett, D.Mader, D.Mackay
