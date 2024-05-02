'It's been good': Wakefield settling in nicely up forward at the Bushpigs

Three games in at Charles Sturt University and it's clear to see that Hugh Wakefield has settled in very nicely at the Bushpigs.
Wakefield made the move across to CSU from Coolamon over the off-season and it's a move that looks to have agreed with the forward.
He's coming off a four-goal haul against North Wagga and Wakefield agreed he's had no issues transitioning over to his new club.
"It's been good," Wakefield said.
"All the guys are friendly and I'm really enjoying my time playing with my brother which is nice, both coaches are fantastic."
Wakefield has reunited with brother Harry who has now spent a couple of years at the Bushpigs and the forward agreed it was good to be playing alongside him.
"Yeah it is," he said.
"It's my first time playing with him and I'm loving every bit of it."
The exciting forward spent over five years at the Hoppers and he revealed it was a difficult decision to make the move away from the club over the off-season.
"Yeah it definitely was," he said.
"I was actually a bit indecisive on whether I was even going to play footy this year, but the CSU boys got me over and I think it was the right decision for me."
The Bushpigs have started the season on fire and head into this weekends game against East Wagga-Kooringal at 3-0 after notching up victories over Barellan, Northern Jets and the Saints.
Wakefield said he's been pleased with how the Bushpigs have started the season and revealed he's excited to be taking on the Hawks this weekend.
"Yeah I'm very happy," he said.
"We are starting to glue together and we are shaping up quite nicely.
"I'm looking forward to it and versing some of the old boys I used to play with.
"They're definitely a quality side and it will be a test for us which will be good."
The forward has kicked five goals from his first three games at the Bushpigs and he said it's been good to hit the scoreboard in his first couple of appearances in the red and white.
"Yeah it's been nice to get on the back of a few," he said.
"All the boys are getting around me, it's been good."
The Bushpigs have currently overcome every challenge put to them so far this season and Wakefield believed they could definitely cement themselves as a genuine contender.
"Definitely, if we keep coming together as a team and we keep doing those fundamentals at training," he said.
"If we keep working on our game plan and keep going the way we're going, I reckon we're the underdogs this year."
