Widdison confident he has The Prodigal Son ready to peak in Town Plate

Trainer Craig Widdison believes The Prodigal Son is right on target to produce a career best performance in Thursday's $200,000 Tooheys Wagga Town Plate (1200m).
The Prodigal Son is in peak form for the feature race which for the past two years has been claimed by top class country gallopers Front Page and Mnementh.
The Prodigal Son is the baby of the field in terms of race starts appearing 11 times for four victories - the latest a runaway display in the Plate prelude.
Last start Country Championships winners Asgarda has raced 12 times and will fly the flag for Wagga as the sole representative for the city in the feature sprint.
Widdison is upbeat about the prospects of The Prodigal Son who debuted with a win at Wagga in November of 2022.
"He has bounced off that last run really well and is up and about and really glowing," the astute conditioner said.
"I was a bit annoyed at first when the barrier draw came out and he drew a bit wide (14), but it's not the end of the world.
"He doesn't get in very well at the weights (54kg) compared to some of the others, but he is a horse on the up."
Jockey Jason Lyon feels The Prodigal Son is capable of backing-up his last start as he feels there is something left to give from the galloper.
"He floated a bit last start when he got to the lead and when he sprinted he put them away quickly," Lyon said.
Lyon recently rode the Widdison trained Nautico to victory at Canberra which put him in a select league of jockeys to ride a winner in every Australian state.
"My biggest wins have been the Alice Springs Cup and a group three race in Adelaide the Irwin Stakes on Stand Be Me," he said,
"I wanted to ride a winner in every state when he became realistic when I moved to Albury and my biggest win here would be the Country Championships on Bianco Vilano."
The Prodigal Son is $15 chance on the NSW TAB behind Rocketing By and Asgarda at $5.
Gravina ($6) will be having his first start for new trainer Matthew Dale, while Our Last Cash ($7) and Nicolini Vito ($7.50) are the other runners under double figures.
Rocketing By's trainer David Pfieffer won the 2019 Wagga Town Plate with Ghostly who was ridden by Blaike McDougall who on Thursday partners with Our Last Cash.
Asgarda's trainer Doug Gorrel believes the mare is spot on to run another big race after providing himself and joey Kayla Nisbet with their biggest moment in racing courtesy of the Country Championships.
"She hasn't gone backwards since and has been kept fresh for the Plate and the nice draw gives her a chance," he said.
"She has come a long way each preparation and this is another test again, but she keeps getting better.
"She was a handful early on - we call her Ivy after Poison Ivy - because she was full on but is a lovely mare now.
"I didn't think she was entitled to be the price she was so let's hope they (price assessors) have it right"
Dubbo galloper Listen To The Band gains a start as the first emergency and from barrier two isn't without some chance on his overall record.
Body Bob drops eight kilograms in the weights for his first-up second and looks one of the better longer priced chances at $11.
