Widdison confident he has The Prodigal Son ready to peak in Town Plate

By Graeme White
May 1 2024 - 10:59am
Jockey Jason Lyon and trainer Craig Widdison will team up with The Prodigal Son in Thursday's $200,000 Wagga Town Plate (1200m). Picture by Bernard Humphreys
Trainer Craig Widdison believes The Prodigal Son is right on target to produce a career best performance in Thursday's $200,000 Tooheys Wagga Town Plate (1200m).

