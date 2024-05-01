Brothers to celebrate the success of 1984 while raising funds for charity

BROTHERS will reflect on one of the club's finest days as well as throw their support behind a good cause at Equex Centre on Saturday.
Brothers will wear specially-designed retro guernseys in honour of the club's 1984 premiership team when they take on Young.
It will coincide with the club's 40-year premiership reunion, where the club will host a sportsman's night after the game with special guests Brett Morris, Mitch Aubusson and Jake Friend.
The jumpers come about through a partnership with Riverina Bluebell, a not for profit, volunteer, community organisation, committed to raising awareness about mental health issues in the region.
Brothers and the Cherrypickers will go head-to-head for the Riverina Bluebell Cup on Saturday, won last year by Tumut when defeating arch-rivals Gundagai.
The jumpers will be auctioned off at the sportsman's night on Saturday, where the proceeds will go to Riverina Bluebell.
Riverina Bluebell co-chairman Mick Graham was president of Brothers when they claimed the Group 13 premiership 40 years ago.
He thought it was the perfect opportunity to combine with the reunion with this year's Riverina Bluebell Cup.
"We find it works best when they have a reunion so we can work in with the club," Graham explained.
"We got these special jumpers made up for the reunion, also with the Riverina Bluebell badge on it.
"We promote the day as Brothers and Young supporting mental health, that's the whole idea of it. We have a tent there, hand out information on where people can go and get mental health support.
"We try to get information out, particularly to people who are young at these football clubs.
"We're an organisation that have been around for many years now, mainly started supporting farmers in the drought. Because the biggest thing is people don't know where to go to get help. That's what we're all about."
Brothers life member Chris Suckling will be one of the 1984 premiership players in attendance for the reunion.
He looks back on the day 40 years ago fondly when a young Brothers team upset a star-studded Batlow 26-2 at Eric Weissel Oval.
"They had a star-studded side. They had Paul Field, who played for NSW. They also had John Maguire, who was country full-back," Suckling recalled.
"We had a small side, there would have been two blokes over 25 years old. They would have been favourites for sure."
Brothers were led to the title by coach Brian Lawrence. He and Matthew Murphy were in the halves, Suckling was at full-back while prop Brian Cobain led the forwards.
"It will be great to get together and catch up again," Suckling said.
The jumpers and a number of other memorabilia items will be auctioned at the sportsman's night at The Rules Club on Saturday.
The Riverina Bluebell Cup will also be contested in the Hume League on Saturday. It is played for and contested across Group Nine, the Riverina, Farrer and Hume Leagues as well as Southern Inland Rugby Union each year.
