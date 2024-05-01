The Daily Advertisersport
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Group 9

Brothers to celebrate the success of 1984 while raising funds for charity

MM
By Matt Malone
May 1 2024 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lonnie Hampton, Chris Suckling and Mick Graham show off the Brothers' 1984 premiership reunion jumpers that will be worn as part of the Riverina Bluebell Cup against Young on Saturday. Picture by Les Smith
Lonnie Hampton, Chris Suckling and Mick Graham show off the Brothers' 1984 premiership reunion jumpers that will be worn as part of the Riverina Bluebell Cup against Young on Saturday. Picture by Les Smith

BROTHERS will reflect on one of the club's finest days as well as throw their support behind a good cause at Equex Centre on Saturday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

More from sports

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.