Former Roosters stars bound for Wagga for Sportsman's Night

TWO former Australian representatives and Sydney Roosters' most capped player will headline a Sportsman's Night in Wagga next month.
Former Sydney Roosters stars Mitch Aubusson, Brett Morris and Jake Friend will come to Wagga for a Sportsman's Night at The Rules Club on Saturday, May 4.
The function is being run by Brothers' senior and junior clubs.
Aubusson holds the record for the most number of games for the Roosters, playing 310 and enjoying three NRL premierships along the way.
Morris represented Australia 18 times and played 15 State of Origin games for NSW during an illustrious career with St George-Illawarra, Canterbury and the Roosters.
Friend also played a game for Australia, three State of Origins for Queensland and is a two-time NRL premiership player.
Aubusson is the son-in-law of Brothers legend Chris Suckling and he is looking forward to having the trio in Wagga.
"How often do you get two blokes that played for Australia here, it's not very often," Suckling said.
"It's the night after the Gold Cup so if people are in town they might see it and stay another night. Even though it's a Brothers thing, we want all people to come along.
"We want it to be a junior and senior club thing. It's a way of getting both clubs together for a night. We want the clubs to come together so we have the kids coming through."
Aubusson and Friend are still involved in the Roosters under 17s and 19s academies so they are coming to Wagga at their first available weekend after those commitments finished.
The night will feature a two-course meal, while there will also be auctions, raffles and lucky door prizes.
Former Brothers player Peter Doherty will interview the trio on the night.
The day will also incorporate 40-year celebrations since Brothers' 1984 premiership, where they were led by coach Brian Lawrence.
Brothers will play in replica jumpers of the 1984 premiership that day against Young.
Tickets to the night are $75 and available via stickytickets.com.au/3JQNR. Ticket sales close soon.
