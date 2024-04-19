The Daily Advertisersport
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Group 9

Former Roosters stars bound for Wagga for Sportsman's Night

MM
By Matt Malone
April 19 2024 - 2:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brett Morris, Mitch Aubusson and Jake Friend will attend a sportsman's night in Wagga next month. Pictures by ACM
Brett Morris, Mitch Aubusson and Jake Friend will attend a sportsman's night in Wagga next month. Pictures by ACM

TWO former Australian representatives and Sydney Roosters' most capped player will headline a Sportsman's Night in Wagga next month.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

More from sports

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.